2025 BMW PGA Championship R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at the Wentworth Club?

The third round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship is set to be played under warm and largely pleasant conditions at Wentworth Club in Surrey. According to AccuWeather, on Saturday, the day will begin with sunshine and comfortable temperatures, supported by steady winds from the northeast.

The afternoon is expected to remain favourable for play, with partly sunny skies and only a slight chance of showers. Clear skies will dominate in the evening, ensuring stable conditions as the round concludes. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship:

Morning at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 30°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: NNE at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h

Humidity: 73%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 7%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: NNE at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 62%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 27%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening at the BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: NE at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 79%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 12%

Visibility: 10 km

Final pairings for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship R3

Here are the final pairings at Wentworth on Saturday (All times GMT):

8:00 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti, Ricardo Gouveia

8:10 a.m.: Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8:20 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace

8:30 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Jayden Schaper

8:40 a.m.: Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten

8:50 a.m.: Andrea Pavan, Shaun Norris, Ryggs Johnston

9:05 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry

9:15 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Danny Willett

9:25 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Frederic Lacroix, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:35 a.m.: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Dan Bradbury, Min Woo Lee

9:45 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Antoine Rozner, Connor Syme

9:55 a.m.: Dale Whitnell, Li Haotong, Matthew Baldwin

10:10 a.m.: Todd Clements, Guido Migliozzi, Jordan Smith

10:20 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

10:30 a.m.: Jeff Winther, Alex Fitzpatrick, Eugenio Chacarra

10:40 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Brandon Stone, Yuto Katsuragawa

10:50 a.m.: Daniel Hillier, Kristoffer Reitan, Jon Rahm

11:00 a.m.: David Ravetto, Ugo Coussaud, Jacques Kruyswijk

11:15 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Ryan Gerard, Elvis Smylie

11:25 a.m.: Adam Scott, Harry Hall, Martin Couvra

11:35 a.m.: Tom Vaillant, Sean Crocker, Darius van Driel

11:45 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta, Casey Jarvis

11:55 a.m.: Kazuma Kobori, Oliver Lindell, Dylan Naidoo

12:05 p.m.: Sam Bairstow, Angel Hidalgo, Adrian Otaegui

12:20 p.m.: Darren Fichardt, Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:30 p.m.: Marco Penge, Joakim Lagergren, Adrien Saddier

12:40 p.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren

12:50 p.m.: Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazábal, Ludvig Åberg

1:00 p.m.: Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

