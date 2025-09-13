2025 BMW PGA Championship R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at the Wentworth Club?

The third round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship is set to be played under warm and largely pleasant conditions at Wentworth Club in Surrey. According to AccuWeather, on Saturday, the day will begin with sunshine and comfortable temperatures, supported by steady winds from the northeast.
The afternoon is expected to remain favourable for play, with partly sunny skies and only a slight chance of showers. Clear skies will dominate in the evening, ensuring stable conditions as the round concludes. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship:
Morning at the BMW PGA Championship
Temperature: 30°C
Conditions: Sunny and pleasant
Wind: NNE at 15 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h
Humidity: 73%
Dew Point: 21°C
Probability of Precipitation: 1%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 7%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon at the BMW PGA Championship
Temperature: 31°C
Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant
Wind: NNE at 15 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h
Humidity: 62%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 25%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 27%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening at the BMW PGA Championship
Temperature: 24°C
Conditions: Clear
Wind: NE at 15 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h
Humidity: 79%
Dew Point: 21°C
Probability of Precipitation: 2%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 12%
Visibility: 10 km
Final pairings for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship R3
Here are the final pairings at Wentworth on Saturday (All times GMT):
8:00 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti, Ricardo Gouveia
8:10 a.m.: Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
8:20 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace
8:30 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Jayden Schaper
8:40 a.m.: Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten
8:50 a.m.: Andrea Pavan, Shaun Norris, Ryggs Johnston
9:05 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry
9:15 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Danny Willett
9:25 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Frederic Lacroix, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
9:35 a.m.: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Dan Bradbury, Min Woo Lee
9:45 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Antoine Rozner, Connor Syme
9:55 a.m.: Dale Whitnell, Li Haotong, Matthew Baldwin
10:10 a.m.: Todd Clements, Guido Migliozzi, Jordan Smith
10:20 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy
10:30 a.m.: Jeff Winther, Alex Fitzpatrick, Eugenio Chacarra
10:40 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Brandon Stone, Yuto Katsuragawa
10:50 a.m.: Daniel Hillier, Kristoffer Reitan, Jon Rahm
11:00 a.m.: David Ravetto, Ugo Coussaud, Jacques Kruyswijk
11:15 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Ryan Gerard, Elvis Smylie
11:25 a.m.: Adam Scott, Harry Hall, Martin Couvra
11:35 a.m.: Tom Vaillant, Sean Crocker, Darius van Driel
11:45 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta, Casey Jarvis
11:55 a.m.: Kazuma Kobori, Oliver Lindell, Dylan Naidoo
12:05 p.m.: Sam Bairstow, Angel Hidalgo, Adrian Otaegui
12:20 p.m.: Darren Fichardt, Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick
12:30 p.m.: Marco Penge, Joakim Lagergren, Adrien Saddier
12:40 p.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren
12:50 p.m.: Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazábal, Ludvig Åberg
1:00 p.m.: Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama