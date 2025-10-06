Steven Fisk’s heartfelt moment with wife Edith Fisk after the Sanderson Farms Championship triumph. Fisk won last week's Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday, and after clinching the victory, Fisk shared a heartfelt moment with his wife that went viral on the internet.The clip was shared by the PGA Tour's X page, and in the video, the couple could be seen hugging each other as the golfer made his last shot to win the tournament. The post was shared on X with a caption that read:“The winning moment for the Fisks 🥹”Fisk won the Sanderson Farms Championship with 24 under after scoring 70 in the first round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. Followed by 65 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.In the third round Steven Fisk scored a 65 with four birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. The last round saw 64 with four birdies on the front nine and five birdies on the back nine.Steven Fisk shared his thoughts after winning the Sanderson Farms ChampionshipSteven Fisk the winner of the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger - Source: ImagnSteven Fisk joined the post-tournament press conference of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson and shared his delight after triumphing at the tournament. He also added his playing experience on the 17th and 18th holes, and his words in the press conference were (via ASAP Sports):“The one on 17 is just kind of exactly how we saw it riding the wind in there. With as windy as it was, it's a little lucky for it to be as close as it did. 18, I'll be honest, I pulled it a little bit. I wasn't quite going left of that pin, but it worked out really good…it's job security. I think I mentioned in another interview earlier that we all think we're good enough to compete out here and to win, and to come out here today and play like I did, and finally I truly know that I'm good enough to be a PGA TOUR winner is really cool.”He further continued to reflect on his father's passing away earlier this year and how his dad was in his mind through the event.“I think he nudged a couple putts in for me for sure, maybe him or Grayson. I had a couple of helpers out there. I miss him very much, and I know he'd be really proud of how I played all week and especially today to keep my composure and just kind of go about my business the best way I know how…I was really lucky. My parents built a driving range, a nine-hole par-3 course five minutes from where I grew up. I think it opened when I was four or five years old, and it's still there, Rum Creek Golf Course.” said Steven FiskThe Sanderson Farms Championship was won by Kevin Yu last year, and the golfer scored 23 under to win the event.