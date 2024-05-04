Watch: Sung Kang surges up on leaderboard with stunning eagle at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024  

Korean golfer Sung Kang showcased a remarkable performance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. During the third round of the event, he delivered a phenomenal eagle on the 14th hole, propelling him up 52 positions on the leaderboard. On the 310-yard, par 4, 14th hole, Kang achieved an eagle in just two shots.

His tee ball travelled 312 yards in the first shot, followed by a 12-yard in another shot to make an eagle. That helped him to secure the second spot on the leaderboard, tied with Troy Merritt and Matt Wallace at the time of writing. The tournament is currently in progress, and Sung Kang has yet to complete one hole.

Nevertheless, Kang has displayed phenomenal gameplay so far. Starting on the first hole with a birdie, he followed up with three consecutive birdies on the fourth, fifth, and sixth holes.

Despite encountering a bogey on the 12th hole, the Korean golfer swiftly bounced back, adding a birdie on the 13th and an eagle on the 14th.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Sung Kang's eagle on its Instagram account with the caption:

"2019 champion @PGAKang87 is 7-under on his round and just one back of the lead @THECJCUPByronNelson."

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson began its inaugural round on Thursday, May 2, and will conclude on Sunday, May 5.

At the time of writing, the second-round leader, Jake Knapp, maintained his lead with a score of under 14. Sung Kang trails behind by just one stroke.

Sung Kang won PGA Tour's Byron Nelson event in 2019

Sung Kang is in contention for his second victory at the Byron Nelson event on the PGA Tour. He clinched the championship in 2019 when AT&T served as its title sponsor.

Kang posted rounds of 65, 61, 68, and 67, securing a remarkable score of under 23 and sealing a two-stroke triumph over Matt Every and Scott Piercy.

Since turning professional in 2007, Sung Kang has claimed victory in five professional events, with his sole PGA Tour win coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2019.

There are favorable chances for Kang to clinch the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship if he maintains the same level of performance he displayed in the third round.

The South Korean golfer commenced the event with rounds of 68, followed by another 68 in the next round. Additionally, Chris Gotterup showcased impressive form in the third round of the Byron Nelson event, firing a round of 65 and jumping 49 positions to secure a tie for fifth place.

Meanwhile, the defending champion, Jason Day, has been struggling with his game and shot 71 on Saturday to settle in the T58 position.