Sungjae Im successfully made a birdie on the final hole while competing in the third round of the Zozo Championship on Saturday. He made the final birdie to conclude the round at an equal score.

Im had to strike the ball behind the trees. He then had to advance to complete his final hole by chipping the ball in. Fortunately, he was able to strike the ball and complete the birdie.

PGA Tour took to their X handle to share the video clip of Sungjae Im with the caption:

"Sungjae from behind the trees 😲Im’s wild escape set him up for a chip-in birdie on the last hole @ZOZOCHAMP."

Sungjae Im has had decent rounds in the Zozo Championship so far. He scored 67-71-70 in his three rounds. This ultimately led him to finish in the T12 position at the end of the third round.

Sungjae Im feels it's not easy to win on the PGA Tour

This weekend at the $8.5 million Zozo Championship, Sungjae Im is aiming for the top prize. The golfer will have a lot of competition from other players.

However, the South Korean golfer revealed his goal of turning his recent run of good form into a third PGA Tour victory ahead of the 2023 Zozo Championship. He was even sure he would be able to succeed in doing so, given that he knows the course well.

“I've been playing in Japan for several years and finished tied third in my first Zozo Championship in 2019, so I know the course well. I've been practicing well and conditions this week are good. If I can improve my driver accuracy, I think I can do well."

After taking a month off, the 25-year-old was aiming to have a strong performance, though the young golfer also feels winning on the PGA Tour is not that easy.

"It's not easy to win on the PGA Tour and I've had a few chances to contend for the title this season and it's unfortunate that I didn't capitalize on the chances."

However, he is also positive enough that he will soon secure a victory on the tour.

"However, I think if I stay close to the top, I will have a chance to win again sometime soon. If I don't get impatient, if I don't get greedy, and if I keep working the way I've been practicing, I think I can win.”

Given how well Im has performed this season, it would be interesting to witness the golfer's scores by the end of the competition.