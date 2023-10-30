WATCH: Tennis superstars Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz spotted playing ‘golf’ during their practice session 

When Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced-off against each other for a round of practice, it was bound to get massive attention. Both players are currently locked in a battle to be the best, but that didn't stop them from practising together in Paris.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are the top seeds for the upcoming Rolex Paris Masters, with the Serbian being top-seeded and the Spaniard being second-seeded. Interestingly, their tennis practice developed into a different sport altogether when Alcaraz sported his tennis racket as a makeshift putter.

Golf is a popular sport around the world and many athletes play it regularly as a hobby. Carlos Alcaraz started the practice with a round of golf on the tennis court and was later accompanied by Novak Djokovic.

The video went viral on social media and many started to applaud the Spaniard's ability to putt a tennis ball with a makeshift racket-putter.

This is not the first time Alcaraz has played golf as recently he was spotted with German tennis player Alexader Zverev as they took a break from the court for a round of golf.

Interestingly, the 20-year old has also suprised prominent golfer Collin Morikawa who rated his swing 7 out of 10. Morikawa also applauded his graceful technique while making the swing.

Maybe, Carlos Alcaraz has a future outside of Tennis, the game he has dominated since a young age.

Carlos Alcaraz will be striving for his maiden Paris Masters victory

Although Carlos Alcaraz has been one of the best tennis players this year, he still has to get his hands on the iconic Paris Masters trophy and the journey can be a bit arduous for him.

The Spaniard will be competing with talented players from all around the globe. He could also meet Novak Djokovic again, however, that outcome has low probability.

Technically, Alcaraz will either face off against home favourite Alexandre Muller or Roman Saffiullin as he pursues his 7th trophy of the season.

The battle between Alcaraz and Djokovic is imminent for the Pepperston ATP Live Race to Turin, which also serves as the parameter for the best golfer of the year.

Currently, the Serbian professional has a hefty 500-point lead over Alcaraz. However, the Paris Masters are worth 1000 points and the 20-year old is a strong favourite despite his recent injury woes.

