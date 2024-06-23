WATCH: Thai golfer with just 595 X followers shocks fans with a hole-in-one at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA tour

Thai golfer Pajaree Anannarukarn, who has 595 followers on her X (formerly Twitter) account, stunned golf enthusiasts with an amazing hole-in-one during the third round of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She had a decent outing in the third round of the women's Major, shooting the hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole.

Pajaree Anannarukarn had struggled with her game at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship but excelled on the 13th hole. Nuclr Golf shared a video of the golfer on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"#HOLE IN ONE ☢️ —@MeawPajaree makes a 1 at the Women’s PGA 👀"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Thai golfer started with two pars but double-bogeyed the third hole. She struggled on Saturday, adding two bogeys on the front nine, a double bogey on the tenth, and a bogey on the 12th. She found relief with an ace on the 13th but bogeyed the 15th.

Anannarukarn concluded her game with a birdie on the 18th, finishing with a score of 77. Despite recording a fabulous hole-in-one at the Major, she struggled with her game overall. She settled for a 7-over-par score, taking the 61st position on the leaderboard at the time of writing.

The tournament is still underway in Sammamish, and a few golfers have yet to complete their rounds. Pajaree Anannarukarn shot rounds of 73 in the first two rounds of the Major.

Who is Pajaree Anannarukarn?

Pajaree Anannarukarn is a Thai golfer who has been playing at a professional level since 2017 and has performed well on the LPGA Tour. Born and raised in Bangkok, Thailand, she competes on the LPGA Tour. She has won eight tournaments in her career, including two on the LPGA Tour and one on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

So far, Pajaree Anannarukarn has played in 108 matches in her career and made the cut in 81 of them, showcasing an impressive record on the LPGA Tour. Last year, she participated in 24 tournaments, made the cut in 18 of them, and emerged victorious in one. Her maiden LPGA Tour win came at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2021, where she defeated Emma Talley in a playoff. She later won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play by defeating Ayaka Furue.

In addition to her LPGA Tour successes, Pajaree Anannarukarn has also performed well at the Majors. Her best finish at the Women's PGA Championship was recorded in 2019 when she tied for 14th place.

Pajaree Anannarukarn is very active on social media and enjoys a tremendous fan base. She has around 19.2 K followers on Instagram and 595 on X (formally Twitter) account.