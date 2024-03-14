Watch: The Players champion Scottie Scheffler hosts the ‘2024 PGA Tour Dundies’ inspired by The Office

Scottie Scheffler, reigning champion of The Players Championship, brought the spirit of popular TV show The Office during his hosting duties on the '2024 PGA Tour Dundies', a spoof video segment.

Scheffler handed out awards to fellow PGA Tour players in the style of the TV show. He awarded Xander Schauffele the "Fine Work Award," praising his consistent dedication. He said:

"Xander Schauffele just shows up, does his work, does a fine job. [He] has a great attitude and just shows up to work ready to roll every single day. So, shoutout, Xander, for the Fine Work Award," said Scheffler.

Schauffele, in his acceptance speech, humorously said:

"Where does this Dundie rank amongst my trophies?"

Moving on, the "Whitest Sneakers Award" was presented to Keith Mitchell, with Scheffler playfully teasing Mitchell's fashion sense. He said:

"He also gets the award for having the Neatest Pressed Pants. Keith loves his style, he loves watches. He always is the best dressed guy out on Tour."

Adam Scott received the "Hottest in the Office Award," although Scott seemed somewhat skeptical about his win, questioning whether he should have informed his family.

Tom Kim was honored with the "Busiest Beaver Award," with Scheffler highlighting Kim's avoidance of practice facilities. Scheffler said:

"The guy has never seen a practice facility. He did not like spending at least 10 hours a day at. And so, we're very proud of Tom Kim and the Busiest Beaver Award."

Kim responded:

"I'm not gonna smile." He laughed loudly and then added, 'I'm not gonna smile at this. Are you kidding me?"

Scheffler gave "The Extreme Repulsiveness Award" to Sam Burns. Lastly, the "Don't Go in There After Me Award" was given to all PGA Tour members with morning tee times, with Scheffler jesting about his unpleasant restroom experiences. Scheffler said:

"The Don't Go in There After Me Award goes to every single person on the PGA Tour with a morning tee time. Every single person, caddie, rules officials, coach and anybody who has access to the toilets because anytime I go there to use the restroom, it smells horrible. So this award goes out to the collective PGA Tour."

The PGA Tour shared the amusing video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"Was this year's Dundies a success? Well, let's see ...The Office superfan Scottie Scheffler hosted the 2024 PGA TOUR Dundies."

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at The Players Championship?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the first round of The Players Championship 2024 at 1:40 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 14.

The prestigious tournament will start with its inaugural round on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET with Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, and Zac Blair taking the day's first shot on the first tee hole. Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith and Taylor Montgomery will start their game on the tenth hole.

Rory McIlroy will tee off on the tenth hole with Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth at 8:35 a.m. ET.