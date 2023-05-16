Watch: Throwback to when a young Tiger Woods won the 2000 PGA Championship to claim his third consecutive major

The 2000 PGA Championship was memorable for Tiger Woods in more ways than one. He was able to defend his title, and secondly, it was his fifth major overall. All of these stupendous achievements before he had even turned 25. It was also the third major he held at the same time out of the four (the Masters, US Open, US PGA Championship and Open Championship). He went to hold all four at the same time, a feat never accomplished before or after, and it popularly came to be known as the Tiger Slam.

However, it didn't come that easy for Woods as Bob May (runner-up that year) kept on raising his level to take the game to the extra holes. After posting 72-66-66 in the first three days, May was just one stroke behind Tiger Woods ahead of the final round on August 20, 2000.

While Tiger carded an impressive 67, Bob equaled him with another 66 to take the game to the three-hole playoff. It was for the first time that the three-hole playoff format was being used at the PGA Championship.

On the first playoff which was played on the 16th hole at Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Tiger made a 20-foot putt for a birdie. He moved towards the ball with fingers pointed at it as it rolled towards the hole as if he already knew it was going to go in. This moment became one of the most iconic photographs in the history of the game.

Tiger parred the next two holes, resulting in his second PGA Championship win in a row and third straight major. He became the first player since 1937 to defend the Championship title.

Woods went on to win Masters next, becoming the only golfer in history to hold all four majors at one time.

"This was one memorable battle,” Woods said as per the PGA Championship. “It was a very special day to have two guys competing at a level you don’t see unless you have the concentration heightened to where it was.

May called it one of the best duels in the history of major championships. He was quoted as below by the PGA Championship:

"Granted, there have been some great ones, but this one was up there. Both of us shot 31 on the back nine with no bogeys. That’s not too bad."

How many PGA Championships has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods won his fourth PGA Championship title in 2007(Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods is a 15 times major champion. He has triumphed at the Masters five times, three US Open, and three Open Championships. At PGA Championships, he emerged victorious four times; 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007.

In 22 appearances in the PGA Championship, Tiger has made the cut 18 times and finished in the top 25 eleven times. He has finished in the top 10 a record nine times which includes eight top 5 finishes.

Tiger had to undergo a subtalar fusion procedure last month to treat his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. As a result, he withdrew from the second major of the season as it will take three to four months to recover completely.

This will be the second time in three years that the PGA Tour legend will not enter the playing field.

