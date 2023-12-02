Watch: Tiger Woods arrives for the third round at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has reached the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas for the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge. After shooting a round of 2 under 70 in the second round on Friday, he has jumped three spots. He currently stands on solo 15th rank on the leaderboard.

In a video posted by TWLEGION, a popular social media page tracking Woods, on X (formerly Twitter), the 15-time Major champion was seen walking fine inside the arena.

For the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods is paired with Viktor Hovland who is placed T16 on the leaderboard. They will resume play at 10:13 pm ET.

Analyzing Tiger Woods' performance at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the first two rounds

Returning to the game of golf after an almost eight-month hiatus, the 15-time Major champion started his campaign at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas with two consecutive part strokes on Thursday. He went on to shoot two birdies and two bogeys on the 3rd, 5th, 4th and 6th holes, respectively, in the front nine holes.

Tiger Woods had forgettable back nine holes in the first round. Although he shot two birdies on the 11th and 14th holes, he went on to hit three bogeys on the 12th, 16th and 17th holes and a double bogey on the 15th hole.

He managed to score a round of 3 over 75 on Thursday and ended his play in the 18th rank on the leaderboard.

Woods was back for the second round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge on Friday. He was again paired with Justin Thomas for the second round.

In his first two holes, he carded birdies and followed it with three consecutive par strokes. Again, he shot two consecutive birdies on the 6th and 7th holes and followed it with two consecutive par strokes. In the front nine holes, he was well placed with a 4-stroke lead.

However, in the back nine holes, Tiger Woods started with three consecutive par strokes. Later on, he carded three bogeys on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes. He did shoot a birdie on the 17th hole.

On his last 18th hole of the day, he shot a par stroke to get his scorecard to 2 under 70 and managed to sit on 15th rank on the leaderboard of the 2023 Hero World Challenge.