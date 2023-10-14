WATCH: Tiger Woods back on the green at Pebble Beach course wearing a Call of Duty hoodie

Tiger Woods is keeping himself busy on the course after being inactive from the game for a long time. He was recently spotted at the Pebble Beach Course showing his swing in fashion as he donned a black Call of Duty hoodie.

The video clip shared by the NUCLR Golf's X (formerly Twitter) handle suggests Woods is prepping for Augusta. However, fans must also note that the 82-time PGA Tour winner has the Hero World Challenge on his bucket list.

Watch the video below:

In reality, the fifteen-time Major events winner was taking part in the charity event, the "100 Hole Hike" at Pebble Beach in California. After finishing a wonderful round at the course with some of his fans, he even clicked some photos with the same brand outfit.

Woods chose to include a backward cap, Call of Duty: Black Ops hoodie, basketball shorts, and FJ Icons golf shoes in his wild outfit.

Woods often wears some of the coolest sports brands' collections, including Nike. However, this time, other than witnessing him hitting the golf course once again, his fashion choice went viral.

Tiger Woods is getting back to action with his son for PNC Championship

Since April 2023, Tiger Woods has not been playing professional golf. Due to an ankle injury, he was forced to withdraw from the Masters Tournament, where he performed last. However, he is now back in action for the upcoming PNC Tournament.

Woods and his son Charlie Woods have been seen practicing golf once again. The father-son team was recently sighted at Pebble Beach, and sources indicate they are getting ready for the upcoming PNC Championship in December.

The said father-son tournament's 2023 iteration will start on December 14 and finish on December 17. The PGA of America-organized competition will occur at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The renowned golfer has been observed playing golf several times in California during the past several days. He was also spotted with his son at Pebble Beach's Hay Short Course.

His recent sightings on golf courses have also attracted a lot of interest, leading some people to predict that he would soon return to playing competitive golf. Some rumors even suggested that Tiger Woods would make a comeback to professional golf at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, later this year.