Watch: Tiger Woods and daughter Sam arrive for the PNC Championship Day 2

Tiger Woods' traditional black and red worn on tournament Sundays was seen early on the grounds of The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Woods arrived accompanied by his daughter Sam, about an hour before his tee time.

Several videos posted on social media show Tiger Woods arriving at the parking lot and entering the facility. He is seen with a very focussed expression, while Sam walks beside him carrying his bag with a wide smile.

Tiger Woods' presence at the PNC Championship has had a huge following. Social media posts showing this moment have had hundreds of thousands of views, while the videos themselves show fans on site cheering Woods on.

Tiger Woods' teammate, his son Charlie, walked slightly behind his father. Unlike the 15-time Major champion, Charlie was wearing a maroon sweater.

Sam Woods, 16, is making her debut as her father's caddie. Charlie Woods, meanwhile, is in his fourth PNC Championship teaming up with Tiger. Team Woods finished the first round of the PNC Championship in T11, with a score of -8. The second and decisive day began for them at 10:51 am (Eastern Time).

How is the second round of the PNC Championship going for Tiger Woods and Charlie?

One hour after their tee time, Tiger and Charlie are going through 4th. They have made only one birdie on the 3rd and have not made any bogey. This performance has made them temporarily drop in the leaderboard to T14. Their current score is -9.

Team Woods is tied with their group mates, Team Stricker, and Team Furyk, who are currently playing the 7th hole.

The event's transitional leaders are Team Duval and Team Kuchar, both at -15. Team Singh and Team Langer follow closely with -14. Two strokes behind are Team Annika, Team O'Meara and Team Goosen, and three strokes behind are Team Korda, Team Lehman and Team Daly.

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, is currently seeing a temperature of 66.2° F with cloudy skies. The wind is blowing at 18.6 mph and there is a relative humidity of 83%. However, the chance of rain is only 9%.

The forecast for the afternoon is for the weather to remain stable and improve by 4:00 pm (Eastern Time). Therefore, it is expected that the event can conclude as scheduled.