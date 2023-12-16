Watch: Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam makes her caddie debut at PNC Championship 

Tiger Woods finally made his comeback on the professional golf stage with two championship appearances in a month. He featured at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and is now teeing off with his son, Charlie, at the 2023 PNC Championship.

The father-son duo are back in action for a consecutive 4th time at the PNC Championship. They are accompanied by Tiger's daughter Sam Woods. Unlike Charlie, Sam has stayed away from golf and usually supports her father from the sidelines.

However, this time she took the course at Ritz-Carlton as a caddie for her father. This isn't the first time Sam Woods is caddying for her father and many fans want this to continue annually at the PNC Championship.

The PGA Tour posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Sam Woods and Tiger Woods which has garnered over 250K views in the first couple of hours. After a long hiatus, the legendary golfer teed off during the second Pro-Am session of the 2023 PNC Championship with Sam in the background.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

This is the second time Sam Woods has caddied for her father. Previously, the 16-year-old had caddied for her father during the 2015 Masters Tournament.

Tiger Woods chases title along with his son amidst a slow start

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (Image via Getty)

After withdrawing from the 2023 Masters Tournament in April, Tiger Woods had a tough road towards recovery. Nonetheless, the 82-time PGA Tour winner has made a comeback and is chasing his first trophy at the Ritz-Carlton golf course.

Round 1 has been extremely slow for team Woods as they are currently in the T16 position with a score of 2 under par. Still, Tiger is extremely confident in his son's ability and believes he has gained speed since last year. He said at the pre-event conference:

"I think that his speed has gone dramatically up since last year but I think that more than anything is just the fact that he's growing so fast the aches and pains of growing at just teenage life."

On the other hand, Tiger Woods has looked a bit rusty and is still struggling with speed and consistency. However, the veteran is expected to be back to winning ways as he prepares to play one championship every month.