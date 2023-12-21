WATCH: Tiger Woods gives free golfing lesson to a Prairie View A&M golfer

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods did a shoot for Bridgestone in Palm City, Florida. During the shoot, he made the day for some golfers by paying a surprise visit to them. He spoke to several emerging golfers and shared golf tips to help fine-tune their game.

The PGA Tour shared a video on X, where Woods was seen sharing mini-draw insights with Lauren Radford, one of the Prairie View A&M golfers present at Palm City.

The clip begins with the 15-time major champion asking for Radford's choice.

"What do you like to see? Cut, Draw, High, Low, Mini draw?" Woods asked.

The young golfer chose a mini-draw for the tutorial. After observing her shot, Woods asked her to set up a ball and tool.

"Now do your natural take away," Wood said. "Ok, go back again. We have to keep this club out in front of your hands longer, ok? It's getting behind you, and that's going to be a fat hook a lot of times."

Lauren then followed his tips and proceeded to hit the ball, impressing the veteran.

"There you go," Woods added. "So much better. See the difference? You can hear the difference in audio, right?"

After Radford affirmed that it is a lot crisper now, Woods said:

"You got some compression to it. A lot of this is just wasted motion going to maintain that power. Keep everything you add in front of you simpler, and then you can go ahead and load it and draw it."

Lauren then followed the insights, proceeded with her next shot, and received a 'well done' from the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

Tiger Woods praised Bridgestone for their commitment to growing golf and stated that they played an instrumental role in his career.

"I probably couldn't have accomplished the things that I've been able to accomplish without their commitment," he said.

Woods was seen at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods last weekend. This was his second start after returning from a golf hiatus last month. The duo finished T5 after aggregating 19-under in 36 holes. For the uninitiated, he was out of action for seven months after undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in April.

Tiger Woods made his return at the Hero World Challenge, a 20-player field event hosted by the veteran himself. This was his second event of the year where he was able to play all 72 holes. He was walking fine throughout the week and played quite well, considering this was his return after a long break.

Will Tiger Woods play the Sentry? The golfer's upcoming schedule explored

The 47-year-old will not compete at the Sentry, the first event of the PGA Tour's 2024 season schedule. The Sentry will take place from January 4 to 7 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. It will also be the first signature event of the season.

Tiger Woods is most likely to play next at the Genesis Invitational, one of the two events he hosts, which will take place from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Club.