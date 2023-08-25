WATCH : Tiger Woods seen at Trout National Golf Course for a site visit

Like many other great players in history, Tiger Woods is pursuing a career as a golf course designer. Having started in 2006, Woods is no stranger to the task. On Friday, August 25, details of his latest project were revealed.

Woods visited the Trout National - The Reserve, a golf course that his company TGR Design is building in New Jersey. Woods was accompanied by MLB star Mike Trout, owner of the new course.

Expand Tweet

A video posted on Trout's social media shows details of Woods' visit to the construction site, as well as the explanations received and guidance given by Woods. According to Trout, the course layout is already completed.

In the video, it can be seen that the entire area where Trout National - The Reserve will be located is in full earthmoving activity. However, the different terrain features that will be used to place the fairways and greens can be seen.

A plan of the new course is also shown. The general idea shows a par 72, 7,455 yards course, with 18 holes divided into three sectors (7, 5 and 6 holes) with three water hazards (one of them quite large) and countless sand bunkers.

Mike Trout and Woods announced the construction of Trout National - The Reserve last March. At the time, TGR Design by Tiger Woods described the project as follows:

"Trout National – The Reserve will be highly strategic in nature as sprawling fairways will offer multiple routes from tee to green. Undulating green complexes with low-cut surrounds will further emphasize the challenging, yet fun-focused design where risk-reward opportunities will be presented throughout the round to create an ideal match play environment. The unique nature of the course will promote creative shot making."

According to Golfweek, the club will add a practice range, short-game area, clubhouse, restaurant, five-star lodging, a wedding chapel among other facilities to the course. Trout National - The Reserve plans to begin operations is 2025.

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods as a golf course designer

Following in the footsteps of stars such as Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros and Ben Hogan, Woods added the title of Golf Course Designer to his career as a professional golfer. To this end, he founded the company TGR Design by Tiger Woods in November 2006.

To date, Woods' company has designed several interesting golf courses, such as the Bluejack National in Texas, the Cardonal and Oasis Short Course at Diamante in San Lucas, Mexico, Jack's Bay in the Bahamas, Payne's Valley in Missouri and The Hay at Pebble Beach.

Woods is no stranger to occupations outside professional golf. Since 1996 he has directed the Tiger Woods Foundation, dedicated to promoting golf among young people. He also has a career as a writer, having written a golf advice column for Golf Digest for years.

He also published a golf guide in 2001 ("How I Play Golf") and a book about his 1997 victory in The Masters. According to Woods himself, he is also working on his memoirs.