Watch: Tiger Woods and son Charlie arrive for PNC Championship 

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are among the biggest attractions at the PNC Championship. The event kicks off the competitive stage this Saturday, December 15. However, there is already activity in the Pro-Am event a day earlier.

Team Woods will take a turn in the Pro-Am this Friday to play 18 holes with a group of amateurs. Tiger Woods and Charlie have already arrived at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Several videos circulating on social media show them arriving at the facility and performing their warm-up sessions.

Watch one of such videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) below:

The posts showing the arrival of Tiger Woods and Charlie have had millions of views across the various platforms. The father and son duo have been taking shots from the range and have also been practicing their iron and wedge shots.

In fact, Tiger Woods has been seen to be very pleased with Charlie Woods's performance at this point in the preparation. The 15-time Major champion has also been seen walking with a confident stride, as well as taking wide and flowing swings.

When will Tiger Woods and Charlie tee off on Saturday?

The official event will begin on Saturday at 7:30 am (Eastern Time). Tiger Woods and Charlie will tee off at 8:22 am from hole 1, grouped with Team Thomas (Justin and his father, Mike).

These are the tee times for the first round of the PNC Championship:

7:30 AM (hole 1) Team Langer and Team Cink

7:30 AM (hole 10) Team O'Meara and Team Kuchar

7:43 AM (hole 1) 1Team Annika and Team Harrington

7:43 AM (hole 10) Team Leonard and Team Faldo

7:56 AM (hole 1) Team Singh and Team Goosen

7:56 AM (hole 10) Team Trevino and Team Lehman

8:09 AM(hole 1) Team Korda and Team Stricker

8:09 AM (hole 10) Team Price and Team Furyk

8:22 AM (hole 1) Team Woods and Team Thomas

8:22 AM (hole 10) Team Duval and Team Daly.

The event will be broadcast live on Saturday on Peacock (8:15 am to 1:15 pm) and NBC (2:30 pm to 6:00 pm). On Sunday, the broadcast will be carried by Peacock (11:30 am to 12:30 pm), Golf Channel (12:30 pm to 1:30 pm) and NBC (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm).