Watch: Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods scores an ace at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Charlie Woods pulled off a memorable moment at the Junior Players Championship with a hole-in-one at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods carded the impressive ace on the par-3 third hole during Sunday’s third round (August 31).Golf.com shared the clip of Woods’ ace on X, along with footage of him retrieving his ball from the hole. You can watch the clip here:This marks the second ace of Woods' young career after he recorded his first alongside Tiger at the 2024 PNC Championship. Charlie has been building an impressive junior résumé this year, which includes winning the AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational in May. He also qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur in July and secured a top-10 finish at the Junior PGA earlier this month.At TPC Sawgrass, Woods opened the tournament with rounds of 76 and 75 before producing his hole-in-one in round three. He currently sits tied for 31st at seven-over par.How did Charlie Woods perform overall on Sunday?Charlie Woods’ third round at the Junior Players Championship had both highs and lows, including his ace on the par-3 third hole. He bogeyed the par-4 fourth but made up for it with a birdie on the par-4 sixth, finishing the front nine with an even-par 36.On the back nine, Woods dropped shots with bogeys on the par-5 11th and par-4 12th. He responded with a birdie on the par-3 13th but slipped again with a bogey on the par-4 14th. Woods recovered quickly with back-to-back birdies on the par-4 15th and par-5 16th to post an even-par 72 for the round.Here is Charlie Woods’ hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 3:Front Nine (Out – Par 36, Score 36)Hole 1 (Par 4 – 423 yards): 4Hole 2 (Par 5 – 547 yards): 5Hole 3 (Par 3 – 177 yards): 1 (Ace)Hole 4 (Par 4 – 384 yards): 6Hole 5 (Par 4 – 466 yards): 5Hole 6 (Par 4 – 409 yards): 3Hole 7 (Par 4 – 451 yards): 4Hole 8 (Par 3 – 231 yards): 3Hole 9 (Par 5 – 596 yards): 5Back Nine (In – Par 36, Score 36)Hole 10 (Par 4 – 424 yards): 4Hole 11 (Par 5 – 575 yards): 6Hole 12 (Par 4 – 355 yards): 5Hole 13 (Par 3 – 181 yards): 2Hole 14 (Par 4 – 481 yards): 5Hole 15 (Par 4 – 465 yards): 3Hole 16 (Par 5 – 535 yards): 4Hole 17 (Par 3 – 140 yards): 3Hole 18 (Par 4 – 458 yards): 4Charlie Woods' Overall Total for Round 3: 72 (Even Par)