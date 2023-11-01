WATCH: Tiger Woods spotted testing his injured leg at Mexico

Tiger Woods was recently spotted testing his injured leg down a steep flight of steps in Mexico, ahead of the start of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

In the most recent video clip, Woods appears to be moving gingerly as he descends the flight of stairs. This, in turn, provided fans who were ready to watch Woods tee off on the golf course, some more reason to be hopeful.

Twlegion took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to share a video clip of Tiger Woods that read:

"Tiger testing the leg down a steep flight of stairs in Mexico."

Woods' practice for the sport as well as his efforts to fully recover from his injured leg is raising the excitement level of his supporters. The 82-time PGA champion was looking perfectly fine as he walked down the steps.

It is pertinent to note that earlier in April, Woods withdrew from the Masters due to a foot injury. Since then, he has not exhibited his golfing skills on the course for any competition.

After sustaining a plantar fasciitis injury, Woods required additional ankle surgery, which has prevented him from playing. However, he was lately seen practicing at the Pebble Beach golf course, sparking optimism among the golf community for a quicker return.

Tiger Woods was spotted at the Mexico golf course

The WWT Championship (being the first PGA event ever to be held at the golf course designed by Woods) is going to be held this week. This year, the event is set to take place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas.

Right before the tournament, on Tuesday, the 15-time Major Championship winner was spotted at the course inspecting the site while riding around in a golf cart.

Tiger Woods was there to cheer his fellow golfers. The three-time Open Championship winner was also seen limping and moving stiffly as he made his way into the back of the waiting vehicle.

It may be noted that Woods is not playing in the upcoming competition. However, fans may soon expect him to play at the annual Hero World Challenge tournament, which is set to take place next month.

The Hero World Challenge field was revealed a few weeks ago, but one spot was held for an announcement to come later. There were rumors that Woods might keep it for himself.

Tiger Woods is also expected to play with his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship, keeping alive the tradition that has been continuing for the past two years.