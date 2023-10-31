2023 WWT Championship: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The 2023 WWT Championship is all set to be held from November 2 to 5 at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Designed by Tiger Woods, this is the first time it will host a PGA Tour event.

The field will be a star-studded one, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala headlining, amongst others. Russell Henley is the defending champion for the event, and it will boast a prize purse of $8.2 million.

Golf Channel will provide the television broadcast for the WWT Championship, telecasting for three hours each day. Peacock will also provide coverage online for all four days.

Following are the timings for Golf Channel's and Peacock's broadcasts for the WWT Championship:

Thursday, Nov. 2: 4:30–7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 3: 4:30–7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 4: 4:30–7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 5: 3-6 p.m. ET

Ludvig Aberg is one of the favorites to win this weekend. Theegala, Young, and Lucas Glover also top the list, along with Emiliano Grillo, Beau Hossler, and Stephan Jaeger.

Full field for the 2023 WWT Championship

Following is the full field for the 2023 WWT Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Ryan Armour

Isidro Benitez

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Billy Davis

Thomas Detry

Roberto Díaz

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Hunter Epson

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Kensei Hirata

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Ryo Ishikawa

Jose Cristobal Islas

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Jeffrey Kang

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Peter Knade

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Chris Naegel

Henrik Norlander

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Preston Summerhays

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Vázquez

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan