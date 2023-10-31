2023 WWT Championship: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The 2023 WWT Championship is all set to be held from November 2 to 5 at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Designed by Tiger Woods, this is the first time it will host a PGA Tour event.
The field will be a star-studded one, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala headlining, amongst others. Russell Henley is the defending champion for the event, and it will boast a prize purse of $8.2 million.
Golf Channel will provide the television broadcast for the WWT Championship, telecasting for three hours each day. Peacock will also provide coverage online for all four days.
Following are the timings for Golf Channel's and Peacock's broadcasts for the WWT Championship:
- Thursday, Nov. 2: 4:30–7:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, Nov. 3: 4:30–7:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 4: 4:30–7:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 5: 3-6 p.m. ET
Ludvig Aberg is one of the favorites to win this weekend. Theegala, Young, and Lucas Glover also top the list, along with Emiliano Grillo, Beau Hossler, and Stephan Jaeger.
Full field for the 2023 WWT Championship
Following is the full field for the 2023 WWT Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Ryan Armour
- Isidro Benitez
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Billy Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Roberto Díaz
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Hunter Epson
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Kensei Hirata
- Charley Hoffman
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Jeffrey Kang
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Peter Knade
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Chris Naegel
- Henrik Norlander
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Preston Summerhays
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan