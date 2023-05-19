Watch: Tom Kim goes dirty taking a mud bath at the 2023 PGA Championship 

Tom Kim had a little embarrassing moment on the first day of the 2023 PGA Championship. The World No. 19 got into the mud in search of his ball on the ninth hole of the Oak Hill.

The video of Kim getting sunk into the mud went viral online. In the video, he could be seen coming out of the swamp land on the sixth hole with his trousers layered with dirt and mud.

The commentator was surprised by what he saw:

"Oh my Goodness! It's absolutely fantastic," he said.

Allen Creek runs through the Oak Hill Country Club where balls often fall into. Kim's shot went near the stream and he was informed that he could continue the play if he found the ball which supposedly crossed the creek bed.

However, it was filled with mud and the 20-year-old golfer had mud all over his body as he stepped into it.

In the video, Kim could be seen going back into the stream to wash himself off and clean the dirt. He removed his shirt and wore the sweater that was in his golf bag. Later when he burst into laughter when he was informed about his act getting viral online.

Tom Kim, after being told the video of him getting muddy is all over the place.

"Everyone knows? Who got it?"

You were on ESPN.

"Oh my God…"



“Everyone knows? Who got it?”



You were on ESPN.



“Oh my God…” Tom Kim, after being told the video of him getting muddy is all over the place. “Everyone knows? Who got it?”You were on ESPN. “Oh my God…” https://t.co/DHdG9HRDrz

Tom Kim was quoted saying as per the Guardian:

"I was told it was in the mud," And if I’m able to hit a shot, I’m doing everything I can to do it. So I definitely tried. But it was very unfortunate. I couldn’t even find the ball."

"Once my foot went in, there was no looking back. As soon as my foot went in, it was kind of sketchy. I had to crawl, use every part of my body to get out, he added.

Tom Kim cards 3-over 73 as Eric Cole leads the first day at the 2023 PGA Championship on Thursday

Eric Cole topped the leaderboard after the first day of play at the 2023 PGA Championship. He was at 5-under after 14 holes before the game was suspended earlier due to darkness at the Oak Hill Country Club. Notably, he is yet to win his first PGA Tour title.

2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is in second position after shooting 4-under 66 on Thursday. However, he has completed his round. Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners, and Dustin Johnson are tied at T3 with 3-under 67.

Scheffler carded his first bogey-free round in the majors.

The start of the first round was delayed for almost two hours due to the frost. However, the conditions improved as the day progressed. There are 33 golfers yet to complete their first round which will be completed on Friday.

World No. 19 Tom Kim finished at 3-over 73. World No. 1 Jon Rahm had a slump on the first day with 6-over 76. The Spaniard has played 14 straight majors without missing a cut. He will need a miraculous second round to recover from this.

Rory McIlroy, who has struggled with his form of late carded 1-over 71 on Friday. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jason Day finished at 6-over 76.

