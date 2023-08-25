WATCH: Tony Finau almost scores an albatross with a sweet hit at the TOUR Championship

Tony Finau has not had the best first two rounds at the TOUR Championship. Scores of 70 and 68 have not helped him climb much on the leaderboard. But his quality as a player has shown up in some excellent shots.

Such was the case with the play he made on the 6th hole this Friday, in which he almost got an albatross. On this hole (517 yards, par 5), Tony Finau hit an excellent 321-yard drive straight down the center of the fairway.

With the ball 193 yards from the flag, Tony Finau decided to go for the hole with everything he had and opted for an iron shot. His execution was so precise that the ball went almost straight in.

Expand Tweet

After this shot (his second on the 6th), the ball landed in the rough and rolled about 15 feet on the green, straight towards the hole. However, it lacked the slightest bit of momentum and stopped just three feet and 10 inches short of the hole.

Eventually, Tony Finau made an eagle on this hole. It was the seventh eagle so far in the TOUR Championship. During the round, Finau also made three birdies and three bogeys.

Tony Finau's performance at the TOUR Championship

Tony Finau came into the TOUR Championship ranked 18th in the FedEx Cup. For that reason, he started the event with a score of -2, according to the tournament rules.

The first round was average at best for Finau. Three bogeys and three birdies gave him a score of even, the fourth worst first round of all (tied with four other players).

The second day would have been more of the same had it not been for that tremendous second shot on hole six that gave him two strokes under par, the same strokes he finished the round with.

During the postseason playoffs, Finau has not been at his best. He finished in 64th place at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a score of 2-over 282.

At the BMW Championship, Finau also finished at the bottom of the leaderboard (T37) with a score of 2-over 282. Nevertheless, the points earned were enough to qualify for the TOUR Championship.

He owes his place in the rankings to a great season of two wins and 10 Top 25s in 22 tournaments played during the regular season. Finau also won the Presidents Cup at the beginning of the season.