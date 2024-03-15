The 2024 Players Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass, and Wyndham Clark led the first round of the event alongside Xander Schauffele as well as Rory McIlroy. He is currently leading the tournament in the middle of the second round, and his encounter with Brian Harman's ball might have just played a factor in that.

Wyndham Clark drove his ball down the course, and the ball looked to have taken a good direction. His ball landed right near Brian Harman's ball, and due to the momentum of Clark's ball, it hit Harman's ball lightly. Getting a slight bump from Harman's ball, Clark's ball rolled a little closer to the hole, helping him finish on a good note.

Amid the second round, Wyndham Clark is currently leading. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are also in the mix to take the lead.

2024 Players Championship Day 1 leaderboard ft. Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele

Following is the leaderboard at the end of day 1 for the 2024 Players Championship:

According to the PGA Tour, the projected cutline for the Players Championship is -1.