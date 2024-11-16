WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton's big miss at the DP World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton struggled during the third round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship on November 16. The English golfer is playing in this week's season-ending European Tour event. However, he faced challenges with his game and had a brutal lip-out during the third round.

On the par-3 fourth hole, Hatton’s first shot traveled around 229 yards. The ball landed just 12 ft. 3 inches from the hole. Unfortunately, he struggled with his putting and had a lip-out, ultimately making a bogey on the hole.

NUCLR Golf shared a video of Hatton’s tough moment at the DP World Tour Championship on its X account.

Hatton began his third round at the DP World Tour Championship on the first hole. He made par on the first three holes before a bogey on the fourth. He followed it up with a birdie on the next hole.

At the time of writing, the LIV golfer had completed 13 holes and tied for fourth place on the leaderboard. He slipped down two spots to tie with Tom McKibbin and Joaquin Niemann. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Højgaard are tied for the lead at 12-under-par at the time of writing.

"I'm pretty frustrated" - Tyrrell Hatton on his performance at DP World Tour Championship 2024

Tyrrell Hatton (L) and Rory McIlroy (R) during day two of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship started on Thursday, November 14, with Tyrrell Hatton opening with a round of 5-under 67. He carded three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine, along with two bogeys. In the second round, he shot four birdies and a bogey for a round of 3-under 69, placing him second after the second round.

Despite a decent start, Hatton expressed his disappointment with his game on day two during a press conference on November 15. Speaking of his performance, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"Pretty similar thing to yesterday to be honest in terms of just not feeling very comfortable. Yeah, just every shot felt like a bit of a struggle, I guess. 3-under is a pretty acceptable score, all things considered but naturally you always kind of -- you want to be better. So yeah, I guess it's fair to say I'm pretty frustrated."

Hatton further shared his hopes for the remaining two rounds of the event.

"I mean, well, taking the positives from two days where I don't feel like I've played the kind of golf I'm capable of, and we're one shot off the lead going into the weekend. So yeah, hopefully I can find something and hit it a little bit better," he added.

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship is a four-day event featuring only 50 players. It will conclude with its final round on Sunday, November 17.

