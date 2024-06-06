WATCH: Viktor Hovland makes incredible save after double bunker shot at 2024 Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is currently underway at the Muirfield Village Golf Course and defending champion Viktor Hovland is showing the crowd how it is done. The Jack Nicklaus course that the golfers are playing on this weekend is presenting a tough challenge for many, but Hovland has kept his cool under pressure.

Viktor Hovland entered the back nine of the Memorial Tournament with a score of -1. However, his ball found the bunker on a particularly tricky shot on the 12th hole. Hovland took the shot out of the bunker, but to his dismay the ball just rolled back and landed right in.

With his chances of saving the ball becoming slim, Viktor Hovland did the unthinkable -- he took the bunker shot again and rolled the ball right into the hole. He managed to save par with his incredible finesse, and finds himself at the top of the leaderboard as he nears the end of day 1.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament consists of a star-studded field of 73 golfers. From Scottie Scheffler to Rory McIlroy, the tournament hosts nine of the top 10 golfers in the world. Hovland will have to be at the top of his game to defend his title this year.

2024 Memorial Tournament odds and best bets explored

Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite going into the tournament, with odds of +360 (via CBS Sports). Other favorites include the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Following is the list of odds for the golfers at the 2024 Memorial Tournament:

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Xander Schauffele +900

Collin Morikawa +1400

Viktor Hovland +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Max Homa +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Jordan Spieth +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Byeong Hun An +5000

Tony Finau +5500

Sungjae Im +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Jason Day +6000

Sepp Straka +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Tom Hoge +8000

Harris English +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +11000

Lucas Glover +11000

Justin Rose +11000

J.T. Poston +11000

Thomas Detry +13000

Taylor Moore +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chris Kirk +13000

Ben Griffin +13000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Patrick Rodgers +18000

Andrew Putnam +18000

Adam Schenk +18000

Adam Hadwin +18000

Lee Hodges +20000

Jake Knapp +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Adam Svensson +20000

Victor Perez +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Nick Taylor +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Mac Meissner +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Matthieu Pavon +30000

Chris Gotterup +30000

Brendon Todd +30000

Emiliano Grillo +35000

Matt Kuchar +40000

Pierceson Coody +60000

Peter Malnati +60000

Jackson Koivun +100000

Brandt Snedeker +200000

The Memorial Tournament is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, with a limited field of only 73 golfers and a prize purse of $20 million.