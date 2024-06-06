WATCH: Viktor Hovland makes incredible save after double bunker shot at 2024 Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is currently underway at the Muirfield Village Golf Course and defending champion Viktor Hovland is showing the crowd how it is done. The Jack Nicklaus course that the golfers are playing on this weekend is presenting a tough challenge for many, but Hovland has kept his cool under pressure.
Viktor Hovland entered the back nine of the Memorial Tournament with a score of -1. However, his ball found the bunker on a particularly tricky shot on the 12th hole. Hovland took the shot out of the bunker, but to his dismay the ball just rolled back and landed right in.
With his chances of saving the ball becoming slim, Viktor Hovland did the unthinkable -- he took the bunker shot again and rolled the ball right into the hole. He managed to save par with his incredible finesse, and finds himself at the top of the leaderboard as he nears the end of day 1.
The 2024 Memorial Tournament consists of a star-studded field of 73 golfers. From Scottie Scheffler to Rory McIlroy, the tournament hosts nine of the top 10 golfers in the world. Hovland will have to be at the top of his game to defend his title this year.
2024 Memorial Tournament odds and best bets explored
Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite going into the tournament, with odds of +360 (via CBS Sports). Other favorites include the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.
Following is the list of odds for the golfers at the 2024 Memorial Tournament:
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Rory McIlroy +800
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2500
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Max Homa +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Sahith Theegala +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Byeong Hun An +5000
- Tony Finau +5500
- Sungjae Im +5500
- Si Woo Kim +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Corey Conners +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Tom Kim +6000
- Sam Burns +6000
- Jason Day +6000
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Keegan Bradley +6500
- Will Zalatoris +7000
- Shane Lowry +7000
- Billy Horschel +7000
- Denny McCarthy +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Tom Hoge +8000
- Harris English +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
- Stephan Jaeger +10000
- Robert MacIntyre +10000
- Kurt Kitayama +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes +11000
- Lucas Glover +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- J.T. Poston +11000
- Thomas Detry +13000
- Taylor Moore +13000
- Rickie Fowler +13000
- Davis Thompson +13000
- Chris Kirk +13000
- Ben Griffin +13000
- Austin Eckroat +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +18000
- Patrick Rodgers +18000
- Andrew Putnam +18000
- Adam Schenk +18000
- Adam Hadwin +18000
- Lee Hodges +20000
- Jake Knapp +20000
- Davis Riley +20000
- Cam Davis +20000
- Adam Svensson +20000
- Victor Perez +25000
- Seamus Power +25000
- Nick Taylor +25000
- Nick Dunlap +25000
- Mac Meissner +25000
- Eric Cole +25000
- Matthieu Pavon +30000
- Chris Gotterup +30000
- Brendon Todd +30000
- Emiliano Grillo +35000
- Matt Kuchar +40000
- Pierceson Coody +60000
- Peter Malnati +60000
- Jackson Koivun +100000
- Brandt Snedeker +200000
The Memorial Tournament is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, with a limited field of only 73 golfers and a prize purse of $20 million.