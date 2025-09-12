Watch: Viktor Hovland shoots an eagle at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship 

Viktor Hovland wrapped up his second round at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with an excellent eagle. The Norwegian golfer is making his 20th appearance of the season at the DP World Tour event taking place at the Wentworth Golf Club. The two-time European Tour winner shot a 5-under par score to stand at T8 at the end of the first round. He scored four birdies and a bogey along with an eagle on his final hole in round one. Incidentally, Viktor Hovland closed his second round with an eagle on the last hole as well. He shot three consecutive birdies on the front nine and one again on Hole 16 before the final eagle to rise to T2 with a total 11-under par score. Viktor Hovland made a 14.5-yard putt on the Par 5 hole on Friday, September 12, to claim the lead briefly. However, he was overtaken by Hideki Matsuyama, who scored a 12-under par score at the end of round two. Hovland is tied for the second position at the BMW PGA Championship with his Ryder Cup teammates, Ludvig Aberg and Justin Rose. The 27-year-old will be making his third consecutive appearance at the biennial team event this year at the Bethpage Black Course. Viktor Hovland shares his thoughts on scoring eagles two days in a rowViktor Hovland during round two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Source: GettyViktor Hovland opened up about how his game has gotten better in the past two days during the post-round press conference at the Wentworth Golf Club. Analysing his back-to-back eagles on Hole 18 over two days, Hovland shared (via ASAP Sports): &quot;I can't remember when I chipped it and putted it as nicely as I did the last two days. That goes a long way. Iron play was not so good yesterday and started ramping up towards the end of the round. Today was better.&quot;&quot;We're getting it better but I still have to drive it a little bit better so I can get myself more iron shots from the fairway but really happy with the way I'm scoring,&quot; he added.Hovland expressed his happiness regarding his score and position on the leaderboard. He went on to share how he wishes to improve further in the tournament and hopes to reduce the stress on himself. Viktor Hovland aims for a higher finish at the BMW PGA Championship after finishing in fifth in his last appearance two years ago. With his incredible performance so far this week, Hovland hopes to claim his third title on the DP World Tour. He last won on the European Tour in 2022 at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. Hovland defeated Richard Bland in a one-hole playoff after scoring a 12-under par score in the final round. On the other hand, Hovland claimed a win on the PGA Tour at the Valspar Championship earlier this year.