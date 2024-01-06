Watch: Viktor Hovland thanks Scottie Scheffler for the ‘read’ during round 2 of The Sentry 2024

Viktor Hovland finished the second round of The Sentry 2024 with an incredible 53-footer eagle on the final hole of the day. As the ball went inside the cup, he received a massive round of applause from the crowd, to which he responded by waving in appreciation. However, before leaving the course, he made sure to thank Scottie Scheffler for reading the putt.

Hovland posted a bogey-free 67 and aggregated at 14 under after 36 holes. He was two strokes behind Scheffler, who was grouped alongside him for the Friday round.

The 25-year-old Norwegian made four birdies in his Friday round. He is tied with Chris Kirk (65), Collin Morikawa (67), and Byeong Hun An (64) for fifth place.

Scheffler's second-round 64 featured eight birdies, one eagle, and a bogey. Tyrrell Hatton, Brendon Todd, and Sungjae Im are one stroke back at 15-under. Hatton had the lowest score on Friday, as he posted 11-under-62 with the help of ten birdies, an eagle, and a lone bogey. Todd carded 64, while Sungjae Im shot a 65.

Sahith Theegala, who was leading after the first round, slipped to T9 after shooting a 4-under 69. He is tied with Matt Fitzpatrick (64), Akshay Bhatia (64), Sahith Theegala (69), Jordan Spieth (67), Brian Harman (66), and Sepp Straka (66) at 13-under.

When will Viktor Hovland tee off at the Sentry 2024?

Viktor Hovland is grouped with Chris Kirk and Sungjae Im for the third round of the Sentry 2024. The trio will begin the third round on Saturday at 2:33 p.m. ET.

Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, and Tom Hoge will be the first group to begin the third round from the first tee on Saturday, January 6 at 12:57 pm. ET. Meanwhile, Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, and Max Homa will tee off at the same time from the 10th hole.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Sentry, round 3:

Tee 10

12:57 pm: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, and Tom Hoge

1:09 pm: Camilo Villegas, Eric Cole, and Taylor Moore

1:21 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Adam Hadwin, Tony Finau

1:33 pm: Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay

1:45 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk, and Jason Day

1:57 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

2:09 pm: Jordan Spieth, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia

2:21 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Byeong Hun An, and Collin Morikawa

2:33 pm: Viktor Hovland, Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

2:45 pm: Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scottie Scheffler

12:57 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, and Max Homa

1:09 pm: Luke List, Lee Hodges, and Sam Burns

1:21 pm: Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler, Harris English

1:33 pm: Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover, and Nick Taylor

1:45 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Hardy, and Tom Kim

1:57 pm: Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, and Keegan Bradley

2:09 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Denny McCarthy, Hideki Matsuyama

2:21 pm: Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose

2:33 pm: Cam Davis, Seamus Power, Russell Henley

2:45 pm: Andrew Putnam, Vincent Norrman