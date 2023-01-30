Watch: What happened to Patrick Reed’s tee shot at 17 at the Dubai Desert Classic?

There seems to be no stopping the controversies surrounding Patrick Reed. Patrick Reed is doing well at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after hitting a third round of 69. He sits at T-4 after the conclusion of Sunday's gameplay.

However, a controversy arose on the Par 4 17th hole when Patrick Reed's tee shot led the ball to lodge high in the palm trees on the right of the fairway. DP World Tour Chief Referee Kevin Feeney accompanied the former Masters champion using binoculars to locate his ball and stated with conviction that he could identify it in a palm tree.

Feeney approved Patrick Reed to drop the ball below the tree and take a one-stroke penalty as per the rules for the unplayable ball. Reed later scored a bogey on the penultimate hole. If he hadn't identified it, he would have had to replay his third shot from the tee.

However, a video of Reed's shot was circulated online and was later discussed on the Golf Channel as well, suspecting that the ball was lodged in the other tree and not the one below which he took the penalty shot.

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel If you haven't seen the video of Patrick Reed's tee shot at 17, here it is.

Golf Twitter had a lot to say about this controversy. Here's a look at some of the best reactions:

"Will you show Rory's Drop from Round 1?"

AJP @pricey43 @chambleebrandel Will you show Rory's Drop from Round 1

"Zapruder golf"

"Oh FFS. Come on Brandel this is petty. You're better than this."

"Careful @chambleebrandel, he’s going to sue you again!"

"Reed doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt. He’s a proven cheater."

Will @pwagolfnut @chambleebrandel Reed doesn't get the benefit of the doubt. He's a proven cheater. The only reason I like LiV is they took all the a holes

"Easy to pick apart from the tv studio but standing on the tee box I bet the view was very different."

Matt Fisher @MrShortGame @chambleebrandel Easy to pick apart from the tv studio but standing on the tee box I bet the view was very different

"2 minutes of life that I will never get back"

Terry Hollimon @terryhollimon @chambleebrandel 2 minutes of life that I will never get back

"Whelp, here comes a 6 trillion dollar law suit."

"They have everything in Dubai…They even have magic golf course trees! #PatrickReed"

"Im with you brandel. Ball was not in the Tree he was looking in. Saying his ball was clearly visible is a complete lie. Reed being Reed. Sorry not sorry."

Mark Knable @birdiesnpar @chambleebrandel Im with you brandel. Ball was not in the Tree he was looking in. Saying his ball was clearly visible is a complete lie. Reed being Reed. Sorry not sorry.

"Great video. However, they didn’t have the video to review. They had to use their best judgement (albeit Reed is involved) but the spotter and Reed did what they thought was their best to identify the ball, as far I understand?"

Michael Chmilar @MAChmilar @chambleebrandel Great video. However, they didn't have the video to review. They had to use their best judgement (albeit Reed is involved) but the spotter and Reed did what they thought was their best to identify the ball, as far I understand?

Dävë @hickorybalata @chambleebrandel Does anyone have a pic or video of the arrow Patty supposedly marks his ball with?

"Maybe P Reed lost a ball, with the same markings, in the tree in question during a practice round? Or maybe he/his team sprinkle the course w golf balls that have his marking to assist in situations like this? Or maybe P Reed didn't actually see his ball as he claimed?"

Bill Lundeen @bill_lundeen



Or maybe he/his team sprinkle the course w golf balls that have his marking to assist in situations like this?



Bill Lundeen @bill_lundeen Maybe P Reed lost a ball, with the same markings, in the tree in question during a practice round? Or maybe he/his team sprinkle the course w golf balls that have his marking to assist in situations like this? Or maybe P Reed didn't actually see his ball as he claimed?

"From a Seinfeld episode 'that would be one magic loogie'."

Howard Lerner @howardlerner @chambleebrandel From a Seinfeld episode " that would be one magic loogie "

"As the true class-act and unapologetic voice of golf controversial issues, I appreciate how you hold EVERYONE accountable. I also really enjoyed the pod with @RiggsBarstool and McCord. Keep going! Signed: a normal everyday golf dude."

Shane Doyle @SheriffShaneD

Shane Doyle @SheriffShaneD As the true class-act and unapologetic voice of golf controversial issues, I appreciate how you hold EVERYONE accountable. I also really enjoyed the pod with @RiggsBarstool and McCord. Keep going! Signed: a normal everyday golf dude

"Is this all that golf channel has to talk about?"

Whispering Grizzly @jeff4now1 @chambleebrandel Is this all that golf channel has to talk about

"Unbelievable and incredible camera work….thanks for sharing."

WineMakesLifeBetter @rwinetoday @chambleebrandel Unbelievable and incredible camera work….thanks for sharing

“I would have gone back to the tee if I wasn’t 100 percent” - Patrick Reed on if he identified the correct ball

As per Patrick Reed, he located the correct ball and he was 100% sure about it

When Patrick Reed was asked about the incident after the round, he said he was lucky that they were able to see the ball through binoculars.

"You have to make sure it’s your ball. How I mark my golf balls is I always put an arrow on the end of my line, because (on) the Pro VI, the arrow on the end stops before it, so you can see the arrow."

Reed further said the official was also with him to make sure it was his ball.

"The rules official luckily was there to reconfirm and check it to make sure it was mine as well.”

When asked if he was 100% sure, Reed replied:

“I would have gone back to the tee if I wasn’t 100 percent.”

