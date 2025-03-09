WATCH: When Arnold Palmer pulled off a feat never since repeated on the PGA Tour

The late golfing great, Arnold Palmer, is always remembered and honored by the PGA Tour when the Arnold Palmer Invitational comes around each year. Believe it or not, the seven-time major winner was even setting records at the PGA Tour at 71 years old.

On Sunday, the golf account on X, NUCLR GOLF, shared a video from the PGA Tour that featured Palmer shooting his age at 71 years old in 2001. Palmer is the last golfer to shoot his age on the PGA Tour.

"In 2001, 71-year-old Arnold Palmer shot his age at PGA West. No player has shot their age on Tour since. Forever the King," the post reads.

At the 2001 American Express in La Quinta, California, Palmer seemingly did the impossible. "The King" only had one birdie in the first three rounds combined heading into Sunday.

After shooting nine over par, seven over par and then three over par in the first three rounds, not much was expected of the 62-time PGA Tour winner. Palmer's final round one-under-par 71 was a perfect example of The King reminding the golf world why he bears the nickname.

Arnold Palmer's legacy

Palmer with Tiger Woods ahead of the 2013 U.S. Open (via Getty)

The resurgence of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in recent years after it has become a "Signature Event" has allowed Palmer to get the annual recognition that he deserves.

In the lead up to the PGA Tour establishing "Signature Events" in response to the creation of LIV Golf, the Arnold Palmer Invitational had lost some of its popularity. Some of the game's top players had stopped playing in the event and instead focused their preparation on The Players Championship, which had been moved from May to March in 2019.

However, in the last few years, the event has once again become a signature stop for the world's top players. Scottie Scheffler, who is currently the top-ranked golfer in the world, won the event in 2022 and 2024.

Palmer at the Champion's Tour's 2005 Administaff Small Business Classic (via Getty)

To the current generation, Palmer's name may be more linked to the drink that dons his name than his play on the golf course. But Arnold Palmer in his prime was certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Palmer played a major role in professional golf becoming as popular as it did through the mid-late 20th century. At tournaments, Palmer would be followed by a massive legion of fans that had been dubbed "Arnie's Army".

The cultural icon was given a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2007 by President George W. Bush. The young man from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, managed to become one of the world's most iconic athletic figures, and his legacy endures to this day.

