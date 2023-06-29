Watch: WWE star The Miz takes pointers from Collin Morikawa at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 pro-am 

The Miz joined American golfer Collin Morikawa at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am event on Wednesday, June 28. Prior to the first round of the competition, the WWE Superstar took some pointers from the golfer.

The PGA Tour shared a video on its Twitter account, with a caption saying:

"Never a dull moment with @MikeTheMiz. He took some pointers from @Collin_Morikawa during their pro-am @RocketClassic."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



He took some pointers from @Collin_Morikawa during their pro-am Never a dull moment with @MikeTheMizHe took some pointers from @Collin_Morikawa during their pro-am @RocketClassic Never a dull moment with @MikeTheMiz 💪 He took some pointers from @Collin_Morikawa during their pro-am @RocketClassic. https://t.co/6Ai4Pm6gKv

In the clip, we see Morikawa talking to someone, saying:

"I don't know why you guys are so slow."

The Miz joins him, saying:

"Rate my swing."

He added:

"Just so you know, I outdrove Sam (Bennett) last hole."

The WWE star took his shots and then asked Morikawa:

"What'd I do wrong? I pulled it?"

The American golfer said:

"No, lower body."

Collin also advised him not to use much of his upper body when shooting, saying:

"You're using too much upper body."

The Miz tried another shot and received appreciation from Morikawa, who said:

"Nice. Great drive there."

He further added:

"But you know how to use it, so it's perfect."

The Miz, who pretended to be offended by the statement, responded:

"Unbelievable. I yell out your name, celebrate you and you make fun of me."

Morikawa smirked at the remark, saying:

"You asked for it."

As the video was processed further, the producer asked the WWE star:

"Has Collin given you any tips yet?"

The Miz replied:

"He basically said I'm all arms, which is a compliment to me."

Rocket Mortage Classic is scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 2 at the Detroit Golf Club featuring a purse of $8.8 million.

"Number one thing I love doing outside of WWE is golf"-The Miz on his love for golf

The Miz revealed his favorite activity outside of wrestling earlier this year. He answered a question from a fan on TikTok, saying:

"I would say the number one thing I love doing outside of WWE is golf. I enjoy how it tests me, how one minute I feel like I’m getting better than the next minute. I absolutely am doing terrible. I love the fact that I can go out with my daughters. When I’m going out with my daughters, it’s one of my favorite things I do with my daughters. To see them enjoy something that I love? Even as a kid, I loved it."

He added:

"And growing up, I loved the hard work it takes to become great. I’m not great, I don’t think I’ll never be great because I don’t have time to be great. But I enjoy going out there smelling the fresh cut grass, seeing the animals, whether it’s squirrels, deer. Sometimes my daughters and I will see some frogs or tadpoles in the ponds. My daughters looking for golf balls, my daughters hitting golf balls, my daughters running and rolling down the hills. Some of my fondest memories with my daughters are on the golf course. And I just — I really enjoy it.”

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, which began in 2019, is a four-stroke play-type game. The tournament is part of The Open Qualifying Series, and it provides two non-exempt players with direct entrance into the major tournaments.

Poll : 0 votes