Watch: WWE superstar The Miz gets his signature introduction before teeing off at the American Century Championship

Although The Miz didn't have a great outing on the first day of the 2023 American Century Championship, he received a grand welcome on his trademark entry before teeing off the first hole.
The 2023 American Century Championship began on Friday, July 14 at Edgewood Tahoe South, with prominent names from different fields playing for the charity.
As the WWE superstar made his signature entry, the announcer introduced him with a few good words. He said:
"He is the first two-time WWE Grand Slam winner in modern history. He is the Miz and he is awesome!!
The Miz didn't have a great day on the golf course, as he finished 92nd after the first day at Edgewood Tahoe South. He carded a 23-over 103 on Friday, which comprised five bogeys and 12 double bogeys. From the 3rd to the 7th hole, he made five straight double bogeys and then went on to make another four back-to-back double bogeys on holes 12, 13, and 14.
Earlier this week, the WWE wrestler broke his 201-day losing streak by picking up a win on RAW. He beat Tommaso Ciampa in the No Disqualification match with the help of Bronson Reed.
When will The Miz tee off at the American Century Championship 2023, round 2? Tee time details explored
The Miz is paired with A.J. Hawk and Pat McAfee for the second round of the American Century Championship 2023 on Saturday. The trio will tee off on hole 1 at 11:12 am EST.
Here are the tee details for the second round of the American Century Championship 2023 (all times ET):
Tee 1
- 10:36 am: Mark Mulder, Alfonso Ribeiro, Mike Modano
- 10:45 am: Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Jerome Bettis
- 10:54 am: Marcus Allen, Jayson Werth, Tim Brown
- 11:03 am: Harrison Smith, Derek Carr, Doug Pederson
- 11:12 am: A.J. Hawk, Pat McAfee, The Miz
- 11:21 am: Ray Allen, Larry Fitzgerald, Canelo Alvarez
- 11:30 am: Dwight Freeney, Vinny Del Negro, Robbie Gould
- 11:39 am: Adam Thielen, Alex Smith, Aaron Rodgers
- 11:48 am: Tim Wakefield, Annika Sorenstam, Derek Lowe
- 11:57 am: Michael Pena, David Wells, Charles Woodson
- 12:06 pm: John Smoltz, Tony Romo, John Elway
- 12:15 pm: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Josh Allen
- 12:24 pm: Jake Owen, Jack Wagner, T.J. Oshie
- 12:33 pm: Dell Curry, Mardy Fish, Joe Mauer
- 12:42 pm: Marshall Faulk, Brian Urlacher, Bret Baier
- 12:51 pm: Alex Killorn, Joe Pavelski, Stephen Curry
Tee 10
- 10:41 am: Shane Victorino, Jon Lester, Andrew Whitworth
- 10:50 am: Mike Vrabel, CC Sabathia, Kevin Millar
- 10:59 am: Ray Romano, Roger Clemens, Jay DeMarcus
- 11:08 am: Joe Theismann, Joe Buck, Jay Bilas
- 11:17 am: Davante Adams, David Carr, Patrick Peterson
- 11:26 am: Andre Iguodala, Dexter Fowler, Reggie Bush
- 11:35 am: Hally Ledbetter, Jim McMahon, Dan Quayle
- 11:44 am: Brian Baumgartner, Rob Riggle, Nate Bargatze
- 11:53 am: Vince Carter, Baker Mayfield, Ronde Barber
- 12:02 pm: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jason Scheff, John O'Hurley
- 12:11 pm: Don Cheadle, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford
- 12:20 pm: Seth Curry, Kyle Lowry, Zach LaVine
- 12:29 pm: Steve Young, Mike Golic, Kathryn Tappen
- 12:38 pm: Dylan Dreyer, DeMarcus Ware, Kyle Rudolph
- 12:47 pm: Larry the Cable Guy, Charles Barkley, Colin Jost