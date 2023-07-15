Watch: WWE superstar The Miz gets his signature introduction before teeing off at the American Century Championship

Although The Miz didn't have a great outing on the first day of the 2023 American Century Championship, he received a grand welcome on his trademark entry before teeing off the first hole.

The 2023 American Century Championship began on Friday, July 14 at Edgewood Tahoe South, with prominent names from different fields playing for the charity.

As the WWE superstar made his signature entry, the announcer introduced him with a few good words. He said:

"He is the first two-time WWE Grand Slam winner in modern history. He is the Miz and he is awesome!!

The Miz didn't have a great day on the golf course, as he finished 92nd after the first day at Edgewood Tahoe South. He carded a 23-over 103 on Friday, which comprised five bogeys and 12 double bogeys. From the 3rd to the 7th hole, he made five straight double bogeys and then went on to make another four back-to-back double bogeys on holes 12, 13, and 14.

Earlier this week, the WWE wrestler broke his 201-day losing streak by picking up a win on RAW. He beat Tommaso Ciampa in the No Disqualification match with the help of Bronson Reed.

When will The Miz tee off at the American Century Championship 2023, round 2? Tee time details explored

The Miz is paired with A.J. Hawk and Pat McAfee for the second round of the American Century Championship 2023 on Saturday. The trio will tee off on hole 1 at 11:12 am EST.

Here are the tee details for the second round of the American Century Championship 2023 (all times ET):

Tee 1

10:36 am: Mark Mulder, Alfonso Ribeiro, Mike Modano

10:45 am: Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Jerome Bettis

10:54 am: Marcus Allen, Jayson Werth, Tim Brown

11:03 am: Harrison Smith, Derek Carr, Doug Pederson

11:12 am: A.J. Hawk, Pat McAfee, The Miz

11:21 am: Ray Allen, Larry Fitzgerald, Canelo Alvarez

11:30 am: Dwight Freeney, Vinny Del Negro, Robbie Gould

11:39 am: Adam Thielen, Alex Smith, Aaron Rodgers

11:48 am: Tim Wakefield, Annika Sorenstam, Derek Lowe

11:57 am: Michael Pena, David Wells, Charles Woodson

12:06 pm: John Smoltz, Tony Romo, John Elway

12:15 pm: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Josh Allen

12:24 pm: Jake Owen, Jack Wagner, T.J. Oshie

12:33 pm: Dell Curry, Mardy Fish, Joe Mauer

12:42 pm: Marshall Faulk, Brian Urlacher, Bret Baier

12:51 pm: Alex Killorn, Joe Pavelski, Stephen Curry

Tee 10

10:41 am: Shane Victorino, Jon Lester, Andrew Whitworth

10:50 am: Mike Vrabel, CC Sabathia, Kevin Millar

10:59 am: Ray Romano, Roger Clemens, Jay DeMarcus

11:08 am: Joe Theismann, Joe Buck, Jay Bilas

11:17 am: Davante Adams, David Carr, Patrick Peterson

11:26 am: Andre Iguodala, Dexter Fowler, Reggie Bush

11:35 am: Hally Ledbetter, Jim McMahon, Dan Quayle

11:44 am: Brian Baumgartner, Rob Riggle, Nate Bargatze

11:53 am: Vince Carter, Baker Mayfield, Ronde Barber

12:02 pm: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jason Scheff, John O'Hurley

12:11 pm: Don Cheadle, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford

12:20 pm: Seth Curry, Kyle Lowry, Zach LaVine

12:29 pm: Steve Young, Mike Golic, Kathryn Tappen

12:38 pm: Dylan Dreyer, DeMarcus Ware, Kyle Rudolph

12:47 pm: Larry the Cable Guy, Charles Barkley, Colin Jost