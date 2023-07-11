WWE Superstar breaks 201-day losing streak on RAW; first win in 2023

A WWE Superstar finally broke his 201-day losing streak by picking up a win on RAW.

The Miz has been one of the most consistent in-ring performers in the WWE. Despite being consistently entertaining every week, he hasn't had the best of times recently. He is often seen as a punching bag to make other stars look better, and The A-Lister has played his role to perfection.

A couple of weeks ago, Miz issued an open challenge, which his former protege Tommaso Ciampa answered. Ciampa defeated The Miz on RAW, which kicked off a storyline feud. The A-Lister was supposed to have a rematch on WWE RAW, but that match was canceled after he attacked Ciampa.

This helped set up a No Disqualification match for tonight on the red brand. The match was going well. Ciampa was back to his vicious best as he brought the fight to Miz.

However, when it looked like Ciampa would win, Bronson Reed interfered in the match and attacked Ciampa, allowing The Miz to pick up the win. This was Miz's first win in 201 days and his first win of 2023.

It should help The Miz return to winning ways and perhaps even put him in some crucial storylines.

What do you make of The Miz's match tonight? Sound off in the comments section.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes