WATCH: Wyndham Clark’s incredible golf swing broken down by golf instructor Mark Immelman

Wyndham Clark has caught the eye of the golf world ever since his win at the 2023 US Open. His win over Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler came especially because of his consistent play. Golf instructor Mark Immelman recently broke down Wyndham Clark's powerful golf swing.

Clark has the fundamentals of the golf swing down to the tee- quite literally. His start is nice and easy, as he moves the club away from the ball. He is very cognizant of how the club aligns with the ground and with his body. Explaining Clark's process, Immelman said via PGA Tour's YouTube channel:

"So as he moves away its all very standard, very fundamental. Nice, easy start away from the golf ball. And right here. Club shaft parallel to the ground. I want to highlight something. First off, arms here right in front of the body, over the toe line. Secondly, see the club face's alignment? How that matches up, basically with his spine angle."

Expand Tweet

Clark is very careful of his club placement, and makes sure that his forearm is adjecant to his spine angle. The energy in his club and body is loaded when his club is right at the top.

"So he is set up there by this beautiful start to really unwind and know that the golf ball will be in the right place. From there, you can see this loaded up to the top. Look how the club face is matching with the forearm but the spine angle has remained the same."

Wyndham Clark's powerful drive earns the praise of Mark Immelman

Wyndham Clark is sixth on the PGA Tour's driving distance, with an average driving distance of 314.6 yards. Needless to say, that distance comes only from power that he generates from his body.

"He approaches the top, then at the downswing, there's a little settle down move. As he transitions, the lower body plugs him in the ground. He plugs into those strong legs that he is going to use to push up and create a slingshot effect with the club face through the ball. And then he absolutely smashes that thing."

Wyndham Clark has impressed Mark Imeelman with his impressive driving distance and power, and the praise is plenty for the major winning golfer.