WATCH: Wyndham Clark's winning putt at TGL match eight after Rory McIlroy's side delays play with a timeout

Wyndham Clark made the winning putt for his team in Match 8 of the TGL series against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club. On Monday, February 17, the Bay Golf Club played against the Boston Common Golf Club.

The game came down to the very last hole, where Wyndham Clark faced Hideki Matsuyama in a singles showdown. With the teams deadlocked at 4-4, the pressure was immense. On that final hole, Boston Common called a timeout while Clark had an impressive run, making a putt from 9 feet 7 inches to help his team win the game.

As Clark made the final putt, his teammates Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg cheered for him and celebrated the victory. Check out the video of Wyndham Clark's final winning putt shot below:

Notably, on February 17, the TGL featured three matches, with Bay Club participating in two. Remarkably, the team emerged victorious in both. They competed against Atlanta Drive Golf Club in Match 7 before facing Boston Common Golf Club in Match 8.

Wyndham Clark opens up about his team's performance in TGL

Wyndham Clark was pretty impressive in both games that the The Bay Club played on February 17. He made the winning putt against Boston and won two holes in the singles format against Atlanta.

In the game between Atlanta Drive Golf Club and The Bay Club, Clark outperformed Patrick Cantlay on hole 10 and then again on hole 13. The Bay Club took the early lead in the game, and after the nine holes, had a one-point lead over Atlanta. Even though the singles matches consisting of six holes resulted in a 2-2 tie, Bay Club ultimately secured the overall victory.

During a press conference, Clark opened up about his team's performance and the game. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Our first match we got up to a big lead early and your nerves went down, and then this one got closer and closer as the match went on. You did kind of get nervous, and you didn't want to be the one to let down your teammates."

"So I had a couple of tough tee balls against PC in the solos, and I was like, man, if I blow this out of play, I lose the hole and I let my team down. So definitely had some nerves, which is fun. We all love the feeling," he added.

With a total of six points, The Bay Club currently leads the TGL series standings, followed by Los Angeles Golf Club. Atlanta Drive GC holds third place, with Jupiter Links Golf Club following closely behind.

Next in the TGL, Jupiter Links Golf Club is scheduled to play against New York Golf Club on February 18.

