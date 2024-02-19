WATCH: Xander Schauffele hits an Eagle with a stunning bunker shot to close in on Genesis Invitational title 

Xander Schauffele began the fourth and decisive round of the Genesis Invitational 2024 in second place, just two strokes behind leader Patrick Cantlay. Schauffele did not have the best front nine, but he managed to remain in contention.

So much so that he started the back nine in the best possible way, making birdie on the 10th and a spectacular eagle on the 11th.

The play was broadcast live and the video was posted on the PGA Tour's X account (formerly Twitter). The video has garnered more than 130,000 views in just one hour.

Xander Schauffele started the 567-yard par-5 11th hole by hitting the fairway with a 330-yard drive. He looked for the green with his second shot but came up short and the ball ended up in a greenside bunker, at the bottom of the sand slope.

The slope connects to the short rough bordering the green, distant no more than 10 feet from the flag. All these elements combined to demand a high-quality shot from Schauffele in his determination to find the hole.

Notably, Schauffele did not miss the mark and executed a perfect wedge shot that hit the green and rolled straight in.

How did the fourth round of The Genesis Invitational go for Xander Schauffele?

Unfortunately, the 11th hole was the moment where Xander Schauffele's talent crystallized the best during the fourth round. The day has been difficult for him, so much so that on the front nine he only managed a bogey with no birdies.

It seemed that he could make up ground on the back nine, as he birdied the 10th and made eagle on the 11th. But it all fell apart when he made three consecutive bogeys between the 12th and 14th, with one more birdie on the 15th.

Though on the 16th, Schauffele played his round for even par, with an overall score of 13 under. He is four strokes behind the eventual winner of the Genesis Invitational.