Watch: Xander Schauffele and wife celebrate PGA Championship win by drinking champagne out of the Wanamaker trophy

Xander Schauffele of the United States won the first Major title of his professional golf career at the 2024 PGA Championship. The tournament was played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky from May 16 to 19, 2024.

Now, Schauffele's wife Maya has posted a video of post-win celebrations with friends and family. In the video, Xander Schauffle, his wife and friends are seen drinking champagne out of the Wanamaker trophy. Schauffele's brother Nico Schauffele, caddie Austin Kaiser, Chris Como, and Carter Pool are also seen in the video. Maya wrote in the caption:

"It all felt like a dream. So proud of @xanderschauffele. We laughed, we cried, and we most certainly drank!"

The PGA Tour's handle responded to the video with a clap emoji. Collin Morikawa's wife Katherine also commented on the video and wrote:

"So proud of you guys!!!"

Xander Schauffele has won $3.3 million of the $18.5 million prize money for the 2024 PGA Championship. He also got a replica of the Wanamaker trophy for a year.

In the opening round, he scored the lowest score of 62 at a Major Championship. He didn't look back thereafter and scored 62-68-68-65 in four rounds at the tournament totaling 263 with 21 under par. He was always at the top of the leaderboard throughout the tournament. He scored a birdie on the final hole to lift the trophy.

Xander Schauffele has jumped to second in the Official World Golf Rankings replacing Rory McIlroy. He also won 750 FedExCup points at the PGA Championship and solidified his position at second in the FedExCup standings. He trails Scottie Scheffler by 1,417 points.

A look at Xander Schauffele's performance in 2024

Xander Schauffele has had a standout and consistent performance in the 2024 season. In 12 starts this season, Scahuffele has finished in top-5 six times and in top-10 nine times.

He started the year with a strong performance at The Sentry and finished T10 in the competition. Other notable finishes include a T3 at The American Express and a T2 at The Players Championship. He came at the Valhalla after a runner-up finish at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. He performed well at the first Major of the season at Augusta National and finished a solo eighth.

Xander Schaufflele's PGA Championship win was not only his first Major win but also his first win of the 2024 season. He got better of LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau by 1 stroke in the tournament at Valhalla Golf Club.

Here's a look at Xander Scahuffele's performances in the 12 starts with scores in the 2024 season:

The Sentry: T10 (66-69-65-68, 268, -24)

The American Express: T3 (64-69-63-65, 261, -27)

Farmers Insurance Open: T9 (69-68-72-70, 279, -9)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T54 (73-72-67, 212, -4)

The Genesis Invitational: T4 (70-66-65-70, 271, -13)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T25 (72-70-76-70, 288, E)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T2 (65-69-65-70, 269, -19)

Valspar Championship: T5 (68-72-71-65, 276, -8)

Masters Tournament: 8 (72-72-70-73, 287, -1)

RBC Heritage: T18 (72-64-67-72, 275, -9)

Wells Fargo Championship: 2 (64-67-70-71, 272, -12)

PGA Championship: 1 (62-68-68-65, 263, -21)