The Super Bowl is around the corner and the PGA Tour professionals have also got into the NFL fever. They recently revealed the position they would be in if they were footballers instead of golfers.

The PGA Tour professionals are currently in California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where they were put on the spot to reveal their position if they were in the NFL. Justin Thomas was at his hilarious best with his response.

"Realistically, waterboy," he responded.

Collin Morikawa was the next one who said he would be a wide receiver. Next in line was Xander Schauffele.

"Probably someone on special teams," he replied.

Matthieu Pavon said he would like to be the quarterback.

"Because I watched the show on Netflix," he added. "It is the guys who have to be, I think for me, Clutch."

Keegan Bradley said he would like to be a tight end. Next in line was Kurt Kitayama who said he would like to play offense.

"Try to be running back or something," Kitayama added.

PGA Tour rookie of the year, Eric Cole, said he would be a wide receiver.

"And just get demolished. Probably get back on the sidelines and be where I should be," he stated further.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is present at Pebble Beach in an amateur field, was the surprise feature in the clip.

"Left guard," he said jokingly.

Jordan Spieth said he would like to be the kicker.

"I don't think I'm cut out for any other position," he responded.

When will Justin Thomas tee off at the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday?

Justin Thomas is grouped with Patrick Cantlay and Emiliano Grillo for the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature event of this PGA Tour season. The trio will tee off on Saturday, February 3, at 1:24 pm ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, round 3:

Tee 1

11:12 am: Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka

11:23 am: Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery

11:34 am: S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners

11:45 am: Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List

11:56 am: Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole

12:07 pm: Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:18 pm: Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

12:29 pm: Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder

12:40 pm: Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston

12:51 pm: Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns

1:02 pm: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:13 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler

1:24 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo

1:35 pm: Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

Tee 10

11:12 am: Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth

11:23 am: Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood

11:34 am: Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley

11:45 am: Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An

11:56 am: Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa

12:07 pm: Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd

12:18 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

12:29 pm: Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

12:40 pm: Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges

12:51 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun

1:02 pm: Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im

1:13 pm: Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

1:24 pm: Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley