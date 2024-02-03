The Super Bowl is around the corner and the PGA Tour professionals have also got into the NFL fever. They recently revealed the position they would be in if they were footballers instead of golfers.
The PGA Tour professionals are currently in California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where they were put on the spot to reveal their position if they were in the NFL. Justin Thomas was at his hilarious best with his response.
"Realistically, waterboy," he responded.
Collin Morikawa was the next one who said he would be a wide receiver. Next in line was Xander Schauffele.
"Probably someone on special teams," he replied.
Matthieu Pavon said he would like to be the quarterback.
"Because I watched the show on Netflix," he added. "It is the guys who have to be, I think for me, Clutch."
Keegan Bradley said he would like to be a tight end. Next in line was Kurt Kitayama who said he would like to play offense.
"Try to be running back or something," Kitayama added.
PGA Tour rookie of the year, Eric Cole, said he would be a wide receiver.
"And just get demolished. Probably get back on the sidelines and be where I should be," he stated further.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is present at Pebble Beach in an amateur field, was the surprise feature in the clip.
"Left guard," he said jokingly.
Jordan Spieth said he would like to be the kicker.
"I don't think I'm cut out for any other position," he responded.
When will Justin Thomas tee off at the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday?
Justin Thomas is grouped with Patrick Cantlay and Emiliano Grillo for the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature event of this PGA Tour season. The trio will tee off on Saturday, February 3, at 1:24 pm ET.
Here are the complete tee time details for the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, round 3:
Tee 1
- 11:12 am: Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka
- 11:23 am: Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:34 am: S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners
- 11:45 am: Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List
- 11:56 am: Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole
- 12:07 pm: Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:18 pm: Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
- 12:29 pm: Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder
- 12:40 pm: Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston
- 12:51 pm: Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns
- 1:02 pm: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:13 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler
- 1:24 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:35 pm: Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
Tee 10
- 11:12 am: Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth
- 11:23 am: Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:34 am: Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley
- 11:45 am: Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An
- 11:56 am: Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa
- 12:07 pm: Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd
- 12:18 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
- 12:29 pm: Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
- 12:40 pm: Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges
- 12:51 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun
- 1:02 pm: Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im
- 1:13 pm: Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:24 pm: Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley