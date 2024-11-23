Wayne Gretzky wins 'The Match: Superstars', takes home $1,000,000

Wayne Gretzky has emerged victorious at The Match: Superstars. The 10th edition concluded on Friday, November 23, at Breakers West Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Hockey Hall of Famer faced Olympic star Michael Phelps in the final match of the tournament. Gretzky started strong and took an early two-hole lead. Phelps rebounded on the fifth hole to reduce the lead to 1 up. However, the 63-year-old won the seventh hole and again went 2 up with two holes remaining.

Gretzky won the match on the eighth hole as Phelps failed to turn around the game. He won a prize of $1 million for winning the tournament.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Before the finale, Gretzky went against actor Bill Murray in an intense semifinal match on Friday. Murray went 1 up on the first hole before bouncing back by winning the fourth and fifth holes. He won the seventh hole and tied with the NHL legend. However, Gretzky won the last two holes to reach the final match.

Meanwhile, Michael Phelps competed against actor Mark Wahlberg. The duo were all square until the ninth hole and the match went into playoffs. Phelps won the matchup on the first extra playoff hole.

The other competitors in the event who lost in the quarterfinals include NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, comedian Nate Bargatze, MLB Hall of Fame Ken Griffey Jr. and NBA star Blake Griffin.

Wayne Gretzky says he enjoys golf but doesn't have "competitive juice"

Wayne Gretzky has become an avid golfer. The 63-year-old in September played along with PGA player Michael Block to score a hole-in-one during the Ultra Hole Challenge.

Gretzky also competed at LIV Golf Nashville Pro-Am earlier this year. Talking about the sport, he said, via Globe and Mail:

"I enjoy golf. It is one of the sports you can play as a family forever. My wife has taken lessons and is very competitive. I am the opposite. If I shoot an 81 or a 91 it’s not going to change my life. I don’t have that competitive juice any more. I’ve been there and done that.

"I like to complain that I would be a better golfer if I had gotten left-handed clubs,” Gretzky jokes. He is a natural lefty and is hockey’s greatest player in history. The hard part for me is that people say I was an athlete so I must be a good golfer. It’s absolutely not true, " he added.

Wayne Gretzky has another special connection to golfers as his daughter Paulina Gretzky is married to LIV Golfer Dustin Johnson. Johnson has 31 wins in his professional career and 24 on the PGA Tour including in Major tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback