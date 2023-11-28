"We would not be able to have anybody caddie for us" - Max Homa laughs off forgettable seasons comparison with Smylie Kaufman

Max Homa had a sensational outing at the Gary Player Country Club in the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He recorded his first-ever victory on the DP World Tour after defeating Nicolai Hojgaard by a margin of four strokes.

Homa was recently on The Smylie Show hosted by professional golfer Smylie Kaufman. During the interview, Kaufman asked the 33-year-old golfer to predict who would win between the two statistically worst versions of them. The golfer laughed off and said:

"The winner of this match is the pro shop for the golf balls that need to be bought. That's definitely one of them. It would be ugly. I guarantee you we would not be able to have anybody caddie for us. There's no way somebody would agree to sit there and watch."

Check out Homa's comments in the video below:

Smylie Kaufman asked the question by comparing his statistics from the 2018 season with Max Homa's stats from the 2017 season. Kaufman could make only one cut out of the 17 starts he made in 2018. Meanwhile, Homa could record only two cuts from 17 appearances in 2017 and lost his card.

How has Max Homa performed in the 2022-23 season?

Max Homa made 25 starts in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour and one start on the DP World Tour. He has recorded three victories, one runner-up finish, and 13 top-10 finishes.

On the PGA Tour, Max Homa missed the cut in only four tournaments. He started off brilliantly with an impressive victory at the Fortinet Championship. Later on, he went on to win the Farmer Insurance Open. He also finished as the solo runner-up at the Genesis Invitational.

Homa earned a spot in all four major tournaments this season. He recorded T43 and T55 finishes at the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship, respectively. He could not make the cut at the US Open but finished T10 at The Open Championship.

On the DP World Tour, Homa played at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and defeated Nicolai Hojgaard to record his first-ever victory on the Tour.

Below is the leaderboard standings and earnings of Max Homa in the 2022-23 season:

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship - 1 ($1,440,000)

Shriners Children's Open - T20 ($81,500)

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T23 ($88,305)

Hero World Challenge - 17

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T3 ($840,000)

Farmers Insurance Open - 1 ($1,566,000)

WM Phoenix Open - T39 ($87,000)

The Genesis Invitational - 2 ($2,180,000)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T14 ($325,000)

THE PLAYERS Championship - T6 ($736,607)

Masters Tournament - T43 ($66,600)

RBC Heritage - Missed the Cut

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Missed the Cut

Wells Fargo Championship - T8 ($525,000)

PGA Championship - T55 ($35,000)

Charles Schwab Challenge - T9 ($237,075)

U.S. Open - Missed the Cut

Travelers Championship - Missed the Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T21 ($99,587)

Genesis Scottish Open - T12 ($151,007)

The Open - T10 ($308,400)

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T6 ($584,286)

BMW Championship - T5 ($790,000)

TOUR Championship - T9 ($990,000)

Fortinet Championship - T7 ($255,150)

DP World Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge - 1

Max Homa has earned $10,761,517 as official money on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season. While his only start on the DP World Tour earned him €961,124.05 (around $1,053,247).