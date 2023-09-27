“We actually don’t even like each other”: Sam Burns makes stunning Scottie Scheffler claim, only to reveal he was ‘kidding’‬ in the end

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are teammates on the Ryder Cup, and they have long appeared to be friends. At the very least, they seemed to have a positive relationship with one another. Burns set out recently to set the record straight on his relationship with the world number one golfer.

He said ahead of the Ryder Cup teeing off this weekend:

"Scottie and I aren't really friends. I don't know where people come up with that. We actually don't even really like each other."

It was a harsh rebuke to their supposed friendship. He claimed that the two were not even remotely friendly, before offering a pause and saying:

"I'm just kidding."

Burns was joking, as he and Scheffler have seemed to be friends for a long time. They've shared a lot of moments on the golf course, and it was a big surprise to hear that the perception was not the reality. Fortunately, that's not the case.

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler is finally working on putting

The fact that the world's number one golfer has such a glaring hole in his game is a scary thought for all other golfers. If he ever patched that issue up, the Ryder Cup star would be virtually unstoppable.

It appears that that may soon be the case for Scottie Scheffler. Phil Kenyon is one of the most celebrated putting coaches in the entire world, and he is now working with Scheffler to address the issues.

He said via ESPN:

"I mean, basically he just told me I sucked. He couldn't believe I ever won a tournament with how I putted. That's what you want to hear, right? No, on a serious note, I had a feeling what I was doing wrong. My suspicions were kind of answered."

He admitted that he was going about the issue the wrong way. He revealed that he was fighting the putter as he was swinging, and it forced him to miss contact a little bit. That can make all the difference in a short putt.

He added:

"I feel everything in my hands, and what I would do is I would lower my hands. But when I lowered my hands, it actually caused the toe of the putter to go higher and higher. So as the year went on, my hands are getting lower and lower, and the problem is getting worse and worse."

Scottie Scheffler at the Ryder Cup

Few golfers are as articulate about their game as Scottie Scheffler is. He admitted that he knew he couldn't solve the issues on his own. He also admitted that it was hurting his game since he was missing so many shots he otherwise shouldn't have.

Now that he's been working with Kenyon, he feels that his putting is going to improve. That could be on display this weekend at the Ryder Cup. Being the best golfer in the world, there's some pressure on him to lead the Americans to victory.

He will have to go through Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and others, but he is someone capable of doing great things.