Who is Sam Burns’s wife, Caroline Campbell? Exploring everything about the American golfer’s spouse

Sam Burns is currently the most consistent golfer on the PGA Tour and will make his Ryder Cup debut in the coming days. Burns had a stellar 2023 season, resulting in high prominence for the American.

Burns's dating history has been pretty steady as well, and he has married his childhood sweetheart, whom he has had a crush on since he was five years old.

Burns and Caroline Campbell met during a class at church when they were just five years old. Since then, it was meant to be for the couple. However, they did not speak for several years and ultimately started dating when they were at Louisiana State University.

Burns was an established golf athlete during his collegiate career. Meanwhile, Campbell was an established track and field athlete who also won the State Championship during her college days.

After dating for several years in college, Sam Burns proposed to Campbell in 2019 at the RBC Heritage. He had also confessed that his wife was his first crush and the PGA Tour golfer intended to marry her since the start.

Interestingly, Caroline Campbell was also Burns's first Valentine when they were just five years old. The couple is now happily married and resides in Choudrant, Louisiana.

Sam Burns showcases new mullet hairstyle along with teammate Brooks Koepka

The Ryder Cup is mere days away and while other golfers are preparing for the esteemed tournament, Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka have decided to go another route. Both the talented golfers are part of Team USA and have apparently gotten the same haircut.

The mullet haircut has made an incredible comeback as Burns and Koepka get ready for the Ryder Cup. However, it is unknown whether they collaborated before getting it.

Burns's mullet is different and has variations in it. The 27-year-old went for an updated hairstyle with the USA written on the side of his head. He was heavily trolled on social media for this and many criticized him while comparing him to a three-year-old.

However, Burns will look forward to representing his country on probably the biggest golfing event of the year despite the criticism leveled at his hairstyle.