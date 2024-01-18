“We do have Adam Scott” - Rory McIlroy on lack of European representation on the PGA Tour board

Rory McIlroy recently discussed the lack of European player representation on the PGA Tour Policy Board.

Last year, McIlroy resigned from his position as one of the player directors. The place was reportedly offered to Jon Rahm, but he turned down the offer before ultimately Jordan Spieth accepted it.

The PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is comprised of 16 members, including six PGA Tour Player Directors and the remaining ten members of the Player Advisory Council, which is chaired by Australian golfer Adam Scott.

While the player's director does not have any European players, the Player Advisory Council has three: Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, and Henrik Norlander.

Recently, ahead of the 2024 Hero Desert Classic in Dubai, McIlroy was asked about the lack of European players on the PGA Tour Policy Board. Replying to a reporter in a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, January 17, McIlroy said Scott was still a member of the Policy Board and he was an international representative.

McIlroy said:

"We do have Adam Scott. Which is an international representation, which I think is important. But I think Keith was saying yesterday that the opportunity here is global and I think you'd be very naive to not think that way. Especially if you look at the event at Kapalua."

"A couple of weeks ago, which was supposed to be one of the big Signature Events, and you see the ratings that did on TV, I would say they were quite underwhelming compared to some of the other events," he continued.

McIlroy added:

"So I think the opportunity here is global. There's still massive events in America and I think that they have huge history and tradition and they need to be kept. But there's a lot of opportunity elsewhere. And I think with Adam being on the board and seeing maybe the bigger picture of things, I think that's a good thing."

You can check out Rory McIlroy's comment in the video below (from 7:17):

It is important to note that McIlroy has missed The Sentry 2024, the first designated event of the PGA Tour, to compete at the Dubai Invitational. He will tee off at this week's Hero Desert Classic to defend his title. The tournament will take place from January 18 to 21, parallel to the PGA Tour's The American Express.

A look into PGA Tour Player Advisory Council

Here are the members of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council:

Player Directors

Patrick Cantlay

Charley Hoffman

Peter Malnati

Jordan Spieth

Webb Simpson

Tiger Woods

Player Advisory Council

Adam Scott (Chairman)

Ryan Armour

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Shane Lowry

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Henrik Norlander

Scottie Scheffler

Kevin Streelman

Will Zalatoris