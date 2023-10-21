Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims was named one of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue rookies on Friday. After competing in an intense battle for the coveted spot, she came through with the help of her followers on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actress and model took to her Instagram to inform her 283,000 followers. She thanked each and every follower for their votes, support, reshares, and also the hate. Sims wrote in her caption:

"Thank YOU for the votes, the support, the reshares, even the hate. It all counted. WE DID IT BABY!!! Beyond honored to be named one of the first rookies for the 60th anniversary issue of @si_swimsuit alongside my fellow Swim Search winners."

As per Sports Illustrated, their casting crew shortlisted the names of 12 finalists from thousands of submissions, out of which the final seven were selected for the brand's annual Swim Week runway show. The show was held in July and Jena Sims, who was eight months pregnant at the time, walked on the runway.

Apart from Sims, the six spots in the 2024 rookie class went to Penny Lane, Berkleigh Wright, Brittney Nicole, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, and Achieng Agutu.

Exploring everything about Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims

The American model-turned-actress and philanthropist was born on December 30, 1988, in Winder, Georgia. She joined Winder-Barrow High School and graduated in 2007. Later on, Jena Sims went to Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, to get a degree in International Business.

In 2004, she was crowned as Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager. The very next year, Sims won the title of Miss Junior National Teenager. In the state pageant on November 11, 2006, she earned the title of Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007.

Brooks Koepka's wife broke into acting with her role in the Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, which was released in 2012. In the 2013 film titled Last Vegas, she played the role of Dean's Girl. Her last film came in 2017, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, in which she played the role of NATO Delegate Lee.

Jena Sims met the famous golfer Brooks Koepka in 2015 and they started dating each other soon after, but it was a private relationship until 2017. She accompanied the golfer in the 2017 US Open and later on, the couple walked on the red carpet at the ESPYS 2017 awards.

After dating each other for over four years, they got married on June 5, 2021, in Turks and Caicos. On July 27, 2023, they were blessed with their first child, Crew.

Besides her acting career and philanthropic work, Jena Sims also owns a rental vacation home named Beach Blanket with her mother, which is situated in Exuma, Bahamas.