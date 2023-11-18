“We can at least pay our bills” - Monday qualifier Matt Atkins gets emotional, reflecting on past struggles after making the cut at The RSM Classic

Monday qualifier Matt Atkins was all emotional, reflecting on his past struggles after making the cut at the RSM Classic 2023. He said he was happy that he could pay the bills for a couple of months with the sum he would earn at the event.

Atkins was two shots behind the cutline after playing 33 holes at the RSM Classic. However, he sank three straight birdies to finish the day with a bogey-free 4-under 66. He aggregated at 5-under after 36 holes and finished at T44. This was his first start on the PGA Tour since the 2019 RSM Classic and his first cut since the 2018 Barbasol Championship.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Friday, Atkins got overwhelmed while speaking about his past struggles. He said:

"Getting into the event was an opportunity, but making the cut and making a check, we can at least pay our bills next couple months."

Expand Tweet

On Monday, November 13, Atkins earned one of the four berths for the Sea Island event after shooting 4-under 66 in the Monday Qualifier. Among the four players who made it to the RSM Classic field, only Rafael Campos failed to make it to the weekend.

Atkins is an active player on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he earned the title in 2017. This season, he made 14 cuts in the 21 starts but missed progressing to the Q School by one stroke.

Who missed the cut at the 2023 RSM Classic? List explored

The cutline for the RSM Classic 2023 after two rounds was 4-under and 78 players failed to go past it. Here are the players who failed to make the cut at the 2023 RSM Classic:

Doug Ghim: -3

Taylor Pendrith: -3

Scott Stallings: -3

Brice Garnett: -3

Kyle Westmoreland: -3

Zecheng Dou: -3

Sean O'Hair: -3

Justin Lower: -3

Harrison Endycott: -3

Mark Hubbard: -3

Kevin Chappell: -3

Francesco Molinari: -3

David Ford (a): 3

Nate Lashley: -3

Adam Long: -3

Dylan Wu: -2

Henrik Norlander: -2

Sung Kang: -2

Zac Blair: -2

Robby Shelton: -2

Josh Teater: -2

Zach Johnson: -2

Peter Malnati: -2

Martin Trainer: -2

Jonathan Byrd: -2

Scott Harrington: -2

Keith Mitchell: -1

Hayden Buckley: -1

Brian Stuard: -1

Nick Watney: -1

Webb Simpson: -1

Austin Cook: -1

Troy Merritt: -1

Doc Redman: -1

Ben Martin: -1

Dylan Frittelli: -1

Paul Haley II: -1

Max McGreevy: -1

Matthias Schwab: -1

Kevin Yu: -1

Ryan Gerard: -1

Kevin Roy: -1

Hank Lebioda: E

Callum Tarren: E

Padraig Harrington: E

Sam Stevens: E

Fabian Gomez: E

Billy Horschel: E

Jim Herman: E

Augusto Nunez: E

David Lingmerth: E

Martin Laird: E

Maxwell Ford (a): E

Trevor Werbylo: E

Jason Dufner: +1

Ryan Armour: +1

M.J. Daffue: +1

Davis Love III: +1

Kevin Streelman: +2

Ryan Brehm: +2

Richy Werenski: +2

Matthias Schmid: +2

Greg Chalmers: +2

Jimmy Walker: +3

Lanto Griffin: +3

Tyson Alexander: +3

Trevor Cone: +3

Grayson Murray: +3

Rafael Campos: +3

Michael Gligic: +4

Chris Stroud: +5

Ryan Palmer: +5

Ben Taylor: +6

Jonas Blixt: +7

Jacob Tilton: +12

S.Y. Noh: W/D

Andrew Landry: W/D

C.T. Pan: W/D