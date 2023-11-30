"We continue to advance our conversations" - Jay Monahan to meet Yasir Al-Rumayyan next week to discuss the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

Jay Monahan recently spoke about the controversial deal between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour at The New York Times DealBook Summit, held on Wednesday, November 29.

Monahan announced that he would meet Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, next week to talk about the merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Earlier in June, Monahan announced the merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The US government is currently investigating the merger, and a decision will be made by the end of the year.

Speaking about the merger, Monahan said (via SI):

“Were having conversations with multiple parties. The deadline for our conversations with PIF, as you know, is a firm target. I'll be with Yasir next week. And we continue to advance our conversations. And I think it's pretty well known that there's a large number of other interested parties that we're also pushing to think about.”

In order to fortify the PGA Tour and increase its level of competition in the sports world, Jay Monahan is also attempting to secure investments from other businesses, such as Fenway Sports Group and KKR & Co.

Adding to his statement, Monahan said:

“When this gets finalized, the PGA Tour is going to be in a position that I talked about earlier, where again, the athletes are owners in their sport, and you've got not only the PIF, but you've likely got another co-investor, with significant experience in business, in sport and brand that's going to help take the PGA Tour to another level and help us take share from other sports and even be more competitive."

"I am the best leader for the PGA Tour" - Jay Monahan opens up about his position

Jay Monahan has been working with the PGA Tour since 2017. He has been a fantastic leader and has been essential to the Tour's recent success. However, he was chastised for announcing a merger with the LIV Golf.

According to Bob Ball, a golf analyst, Monahan could leave his position as a commissioner after the deal between PGA and LIV is finalized.

Nevertheless, Monahan asserted that he is among the PGA Tour's top leaders. Speaking candidly about his work ethic at the New York Times Summit, he said:

"You'll hear people talk a lot about 'I focus on the things I can control.'I wasn't doing a good job of that. I was confusing that," Monahan said. "I am fully focused on the things I control.

"And so, you have to realize that it's part of life, it's part of who I am, it's my truth. And I am a work in progress. And I'm just every single day trying to improve."

Speaking about his position as the commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan added:

"I believe that I am the best leader for the PGA Tour."