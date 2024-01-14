“We all deserve more than that” - Sergio Garcia fires warning shots in response to Rory McIlroy's LIV Golf comments

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia is not convinced by Rory McIlroy's u-turn stance about the Saudi series. Earlier this month, McIlroy stunned the golf world with his change of thoughts about the PIF-backed league.

Since LIV's launch, the Northern Irish golfer has been its harshest critic. However, he seemingly softened his stance towards LIV and compared it to cricket's Indian Premier League (IPL) in an interview with Sky Bet's Stick to Football podcast.

Speaking about LIV in the podcast earlier this month, McIlory said (via Mirror.co.uk):

"What I would love LIV to turn into is almost like the Indian Premier League of golf. The IPL in cricket, they take two months during the calendar. You have four weeks in May and four weeks in November, and you go and do this team stuff – it’s a bit different, and it’s a different format.

"If they were to do something like that, I think that sounds like fun – you’re at least working within the ecosystem."

However, Garcia is not on the same page as McIlroy. During a recent interview with The Standard, the former said that LIV should be given more importance than a two-month calendar slot.

"I don’t think we want to be important for one month. We all deserve more than that," Sergio Garcia said (via the Mirror).

LIV Golf has completed two seasons and is set to start with its third edition next month. Two-time Major winner Jon Rahm is their latest high-profile addition ahead of the 2024 season, inking a reported $500 million contract last month.

"It shows we're here to stay for a long time" - Sergio Garcia on Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf

Rahm's move to LIV Golf was a surprise to the golf community, but he is expected to be a major addition to the circuit.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Sergio Garcia spoke about Rahm and said that the move was proof that LIV was there to stay for a long time. Garcia said (via Golf Monthly):

“It shows we’re here to stay for a long time. People were thinking this is going to be two or three years and then gone. You’re seeing guys sign through to late 2020s and maybe even the 2030s.”

Sergio Garcia notably enjoyed a successful LIV golf season in 2023. He participated in 13 out of their 14 events and recorded three top-10 finishes, placing 17th in the final standings at the end of the season.

Garcia is likely to compete at next month's LIV Golf Mayakova event, where Rahm will make his debut on the Saudi circuit. The former will be playing for his Fireball GC team, while Rahm's team is yet to be announced.