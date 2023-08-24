"We don’t want that to be damaged" - Paul Casey feels Ryder Cup needs to be 'fixed' amid golf's ongoing divide

Paul Casey played in five editions of the Ryder Cup, and, understandably, those are moments that hold special places in his memory. Like many others (players, specialists, and fans), Case notes that the biannual event is at the center of the LIV/PGA Tour storm, and he doesn't like that.

For Paul Casey, it's important to maintain the integrity of the Ryder Cup. It's something he feels is affected by because some LIV Golf players won't be called up, even in support roles, not as players.

Paul Casey told Golf Digest:

“The Ryder Cup is so valuable in terms of what it gives to golf in Europe, not just monetarily. We don’t want that to be damaged any more than it has been already. I don’t watch a lot of golf outside of the majors. But I will certainly watch the Ryder Cup. And I might just have a piece of Euro team clothing on under my top."

He added:

"Let’s say Ian Poulter isn’t playing the golf he wants to play. Or has played in the past. And so won’t be part of the 12-man team. I would still have him be involved. That’s what is going to be missing in Rome, guys like Poulter and [Lee] Westwood in the locker room."

Casey assured that the fact that he is currently playing on the LIV Golf Circuit does not in any way affect his desire to be in the Ryder Cup:

“I will miss being part of the Ryder Cup when it happens. I obviously don’t know if I would have made the team this time but I was certainly capable of doing so. No guarantees though. Or regrets."

The Englishman also affirmed that the Ryder Cup is only one of the aspects that must be solved within the whole LIV/PGA Tour issue.

In this regard, Case said that not enough thought is being given to what the fans want. In this sense, he called on the directors of all circuits to listen to the fans.

Paul Casey's Ryder Cup history and more

Paul Casey, 46, participated in five editions of the Ryder Cup (2004, 2006, 2008, 2018, and 2021), always as a player. With the European team, he won three of those editions (2004, 2006, and 2018).

Casey's record in the Ryder Cup is not very fortunate. He could only contribute 6.5 points for the European cause in the 16 matches played. His best performance was in the 2016 edition, where he won two matches (including the singles against Jim Furyk) and tied two others.

Before signing with LIV Golf, Paul Casey had 21 professional victories, including three on the PGA Tour and 15 on the DP World Tour.

In major tournaments, he had great performances despite not winning: he finished runner-up in the 2020 PGA Championship, T3 in the Open Championship in 2010, and T4 in the Masters in 2016.