"The golf up here, plain and simple" - Paul Casey relishes return to the UK, expresses fondness for golf's uniqueness in his hometown   

English golfer Paul Casey has been playing on American soil for over two decades now. After his first marriage with Jocelyn Hefner, he settled in the country and resided in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, he is married to British television presenter Pollyanna Woodward.

Recently, Golf Monthly shared a Twitter post that had a quoted statement from Casey. Despite living in the US for about 26 years, he shared that he loved being back in his homeland.

He added by mentioning the highlights of the United Kingdom and saying:

"I love it. I've lived in the States for 26 years, but I love being back here. I miss it. There's a lot of reasons, there's the frivolous reasons like the chocolate and the bread and the cheese and the bacon sarnies in the morning."

Paul Casey added that golf in the United Kingdom is 'plain and simple'. He mentioned the sound of people playing on the turf and their conversations.

"All the stuff that is bad for me. Then it's the other part of it, the people, the conversations, and the weird stuff like the turf. Sounds odd, but just a thud of the turf. The golf up here, plain and simple, it's the best, it really is," Casey added.

Before joining the LIV Golf League, Paul Casey won three tournaments on the PGA Tour. His first victory came in 2009, when he won the Shell Houston Open.

How has Paul Casey performed since joining LIV Golf?

In July 2022, the 46-year-old English golfer decided to make the switch to the newly launched LIV Golf. In his very first event at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, he finished tied for sixth on the leaderboard and earned a whopping $648,000 paycheck.

In the 2022 season, Paul Casey played just five events. He finished three times in the top 10 on the leaderboard.

He is part of the Crushers GC team, and at the very first event of the 2023 season, they won the team title in Mayakoba. He finished solo fourth on the leaderboard, which happens to be his only top-10 finish this season so far.

Following are the leaderboard standings for Paul Casey since joining LIV Golf:

2023

Bedminster Invitational - T30

Greenbrier Invitational - T36

London Invitational - Withdrawn

Andalucia Invitational - T19

Tulsa Invitational - T40

Singapore Invitational - 39

Orlando Invitational - T31

Tucsan Invitational - T24

Mayakoba Invitational - 4

2022

Jeddah Invitational - T5

Bangkok Invitational - T3

Chicago Invitational - T21

Boston Invitational - T21

Bedminster Invitational - T6

Paul Casey will next travel to Rich Harvest Farms for the LIV Golf Chicago event. The tournament will begin on September 22 and will be a three-day affair.