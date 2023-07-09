Why did Paul Casey from Crushers GC withdraws from LIV London?

English golfer Paul Casey withdrew this Sunday from the third round of the LIV London played at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire. So far, no details have been given about the reason for the withdrawal, beyond the fact that it is an injury.

Paul Casey played the first two rounds at a great level, starting the third round at T17 with -4. Even better was his contribution to his Crushers GC team, that tied for fifth place with Majestiks GC on Sunday.

LIVGolfComms @LIVGolfComms



Casey played 10 holes in Sunday's Rd. 3. Paul Casey of @Crushers_GC has withdrawn from #LIVGolf London due to injury.Casey played 10 holes in Sunday's Rd. 3. Paul Casey of @Crushers_GC has withdrawn from #LIVGolf London due to injury.Casey played 10 holes in Sunday's Rd. 3.

However, Paul Casey was unable to complete the third round. He managed to complete nine holes with two bogeys, a result that put him behind on the leaderboard, but did not leave the team out of options.

However, a double bogey on the 10th hole did determine Casey's withdrawal, leaving his (unofficial) round performance at +4 overall on even par.

With Paul Casey's exit at LIV London, the team tournament rules defined that the other three Crushers GC players would score for the collective score. Bryson DeChambeau and Anirban Lahiri finished on 13th and 14th respectively, both with scores of -8.

But the third, Charles Howell III was not as fortunate and finished in 44th place with +2. This dropped the Crushers GC from fifth to seventh place, with a score of -22.

Casey had a first round of +2, with four bogeys and two birdies. His second day was much better, with the third best round of the entire round (-6). This made him climb 21 places to T17.

In the second round he made seven birdies, four of them in line, to which must be added an eagle. He also made three bogeys.

Casey has been plagued by several injuries in the recent past. He has suffered from back, toe and knee injuries. For such reasons he has needed to withdraw from several tournaments, including the 2023 PGA Championship and the 2022 Masters.

Paul Casey's 2023 season

The 2023 season has been difficult for Paul Casey. He has participated in eight tournaments that have been played in the LIV Golf so far, and his best result is the fourth-place obtained in Mayakoba.

Paul Casey at the LIV Golf Invitational - Tucson - Day Two

But never again during the season has he managed to be included in the Top 20. As a result, he has only been able to reach 19 points, which puts him in 33rd place in the overall individual standings.

His team, Crushers GC, is ranked fifth after eight tournaments played. In fact, he has finished in the Top-5 in five of those events and his worst result is 10th place in Orlando.

Casey ranked 12th last season, with 53 points, while his team finished runner up, behind 4Aces GC.

Poll : 0 votes