Why did LIV Golf's Paul Casey withdraw from the 2023 PGA Championship? Real reason explored

Paul Casey pulled out of the 2023 PGA Championship on Tuesday. The PGA of America announced that the 45-year-old Englishman has withdrawn from the upcoming championship citing undisclosed injury concerns.
Sam Stevens has replaced Casey on the playing field of the 2023 PGA Championship that is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill, Pittsford. Stevens was runner-up at the Valero Texas Open in April.
Casey, who joined LIV Golf last July, had obtained an exemption for the second major of 2023 and he was also seen competing at the LIV event in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week.
Last year, Casey didn't play at the Masters and PGA Championship due to a back injury. His best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2020 where he finished T2. The following year he finished in joint fourth place.
Casey is the second player from the Saudi-backed circuit to withdraw from the PGA Championship. Earlier Martin Kaymer had also decided to back out of the forthcoming major event.
Kaymer, who is a two time PGA Championship winner, has suffered from injuries throughout the year. Although he competed at Tulsa last week, he has decided to skip Oak Hill.
"I'm playing good," Kaymer told LIV Golf at last week's event. " It's just a matter of would I like to go there with the mindset of whether I can actually win a golf tournament. I don't have that yet. I have not been practicing at all the last six months."
This leaves only 16 golfers from the Saudi-backed league who will be present at Oak Hill this week:
- Brooks Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
- Cameron Smith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Patrick Reed
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Talor Gooch
- Abraham Ancer
- Mito Pereira
- Phil Mickelson
- Dean Burmester
- Thomas Pieters
- Harold Varner III
- Anirban Lahiri
- Brendan Seele
- Sihwan Kim
What are the odds for the LIV Golf players at the 2023 PGA Championship?
Here are the betting odds for the 16 LIV-associated golfers competing at the 2023 PGA Championship:
- Brooks Koepka: 2000
- Dustin Johnson: 2000
- Cameron Smith: 3000
- Joaquin Niemann: 5000
- Bryson DeChambeau: 6500
- Patrick Reed: 6500
- Abraham Ancer: 8000
- Talor Gooch: 8000
- Mito Pereira: 10000
- Dean Burmester: 13000
- Phil Mickelson: 13000
- Anirban Lahiri: 15000
- Harold Varner III: 15000
- Thomas Pieters: 15000
- Brendan Steele: 25000
- Sihwan Kim: 50000
Who are the players doubtful for the 2023 PGA Championship due to the injury?
Besides, Paul Casey and Martin Kaymer, several other players are doubtful for the 2023 PGA Championship due to injury concerns.
Here are the professionals who are dealing with various kinds of injuries at the moment:
- Aaron Wise: Mental Health
- Alex Noren: Undisclosed
- Andrew Putnam: Back
- Bryson DeChambeau: Wrist/Hamstring/Vertigo
- Callum Tarren: Undisclosed
- Davis Love III: Wrist
- Hideki Matsuyama: Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankle
- Jason Day: Vertigo
- Jordan Spieth: Left Wrist
- Kevin Kisner: Undisclosed
- Lee Hodges: Right Wrist
- Maverick McNealy: Shoulder
- Nick Taylor: Paternity Leave
- Robert MacIntyre: Back
- Ryan Fox: Pneumonia/Paternity Leave
- Tom Kim: Right Wrist
- Wyndham Clark: Right Knee
None of the aformentioned players have withdrawn from the tournament yet, but their participation could depend on how they feel over the days leading up to the Championship.