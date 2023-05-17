Why did LIV Golf's Paul Casey withdraw from the 2023 PGA Championship? Real reason explored

Paul Casey pulled out of the 2023 PGA Championship on Tuesday. The PGA of America announced that the 45-year-old Englishman has withdrawn from the upcoming championship citing undisclosed injury concerns.

Sam Stevens has replaced Casey on the playing field of the 2023 PGA Championship that is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill, Pittsford. Stevens was runner-up at the Valero Texas Open in April.

Casey, who joined LIV Golf last July, had obtained an exemption for the second major of 2023 and he was also seen competing at the LIV event in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week.

Last year, Casey didn't play at the Masters and PGA Championship due to a back injury. His best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2020 where he finished T2. The following year he finished in joint fourth place.

Casey is the second player from the Saudi-backed circuit to withdraw from the PGA Championship. Earlier Martin Kaymer had also decided to back out of the forthcoming major event.

Kaymer, who is a two time PGA Championship winner, has suffered from injuries throughout the year. Although he competed at Tulsa last week, he has decided to skip Oak Hill.

"I'm playing good," Kaymer told LIV Golf at last week's event. " It's just a matter of would I like to go there with the mindset of whether I can actually win a golf tournament. I don't have that yet. I have not been practicing at all the last six months."

This leaves only 16 golfers from the Saudi-backed league who will be present at Oak Hill this week:

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Smith

Joaquin Niemann

Patrick Reed

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Abraham Ancer

Mito Pereira

Phil Mickelson

Dean Burmester

Thomas Pieters

Harold Varner III

Anirban Lahiri

Brendan Seele

Sihwan Kim

What are the odds for the LIV Golf players at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Here are the betting odds for the 16 LIV-associated golfers competing at the 2023 PGA Championship:

Brooks Koepka: 2000

Dustin Johnson: 2000

Cameron Smith: 3000

Joaquin Niemann: 5000

Bryson DeChambeau: 6500

Patrick Reed: 6500

Abraham Ancer: 8000

Talor Gooch: 8000

Mito Pereira: 10000

Dean Burmester: 13000

Phil Mickelson: 13000

Anirban Lahiri: 15000

Harold Varner III: 15000

Thomas Pieters: 15000

Brendan Steele: 25000

Sihwan Kim: 50000

Who are the players doubtful for the 2023 PGA Championship due to the injury?

Jordan Spieth skipped the AT&Byron Nelson due to a wrist injury

Besides, Paul Casey and Martin Kaymer, several other players are doubtful for the 2023 PGA Championship due to injury concerns.

Here are the professionals who are dealing with various kinds of injuries at the moment:

Aaron Wise: Mental Health

Alex Noren: Undisclosed

Andrew Putnam: Back

Bryson DeChambeau: Wrist/Hamstring/Vertigo

Callum Tarren: Undisclosed

Davis Love III: Wrist

Hideki Matsuyama: Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankle

Jason Day: Vertigo

Jordan Spieth: Left Wrist

Kevin Kisner: Undisclosed

Lee Hodges: Right Wrist

Maverick McNealy: Shoulder

Nick Taylor: Paternity Leave

Robert MacIntyre: Back

Ryan Fox: Pneumonia/Paternity Leave

Tom Kim: Right Wrist

Wyndham Clark: Right Knee

None of the aformentioned players have withdrawn from the tournament yet, but their participation could depend on how they feel over the days leading up to the Championship.

