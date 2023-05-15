Who won LIV Golf Tulsa? Exploring the final leaderboard and more 

Dustin Johnson has won the 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa tournament after a thrilling playoff against Cameron Smith. The World No. 1 secured his victory on the third playoff hole, holding his nerve to sink a 10-foot birdie putt. This marks Johnson's second LIV Golf win of the season and his 25th career victory on the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Three

LIV Golf Tulsa final leaderboard

The final leaderboard at LIV Golf Tulsa featured some of the world's top golfers, all vying for the championship title. Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith were tied at 17-under 267 after four rounds, leading to a playoff to determine the winner. Johnson eventually secured the victory on the second playoff hole, sinking a birdie putt to clinch the title.

Dustin Johnson emerged as the champion of the 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa after a thrilling playoff. With a total prize money payout of around $10 million, this year's tournament attracted top golfers from around the world, showcasing their skills and sportsmanship.

Cameron Smith and Branden Grace finished as the runner-ups, followed by Harold Varner III, Bryson DeChambeau, Eugenio Chacarra, and Brooks Koepka, who rounded out the top five.

As always, the LIV Golf series continues to provide golf enthusiasts with some of the most exciting and prestigious events in the sport. We congratulate all the players who participated in the tournament, and we look forward to seeing more outstanding performances in the upcoming LIV Golf events.

LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Three

The playoff

The playoff between Johnson and Smith was a tense affair, with both golfers making clutch putts to stay alive. It was Dustin Johnson who ultimately triumphed, sinking a birdie putt on the third playoff hole to secure his victory.

This was a fitting end to what had been a dramatic week of golf. The course at Southern Hills Country Club had proved to be a formidable challenge for the players, with many struggling to keep their scores under par. However, the players had risen to the challenge, producing some incredible golf over the four days of the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament.

The significance of the victory

For Dustin Johnson, this victory is another milestone in what has been an incredibly successful career. Johnson has been the world's number-one golfer for much of the past two years, and this win will only solidify his status as one of the game's greats.

However, the victory will also be significant for Johnson on a personal level. He has had a difficult start to the season, failing to win any of his first ten tournaments. This victory will therefore be a huge confidence boost for him, as he looks to build momentum ahead of the major championships later this season.

For Cameron Smith, this will be a bitter disappointment. The Australian had played some incredible golf over the four days of the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament, and he will have been disappointed not to have come out on top in the playoff. However, Smith can take solace in the fact that he played his part in what was an incredible display of golf by both players.

LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Three

In conclusion, Dustin Johnson has won the 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa tournament after a thrilling playoff against Cameron Smith. The final leaderboard saw Johnson and Smith tied at the top of the standings at -18 under par after the fourth round, with Johnson ultimately prevailing on the third playoff hole. This victory will be significant for golfer on both a personal and professional level, while Smith can take pride in his performance over the four days of the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament. Overall, the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament was a testament to the quality of the players on the PGA Tour, and it was a fitting showcase for the incredible sport of golf.

Poll : 0 votes