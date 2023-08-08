"We shouldn't forget that that quickly" - Jon Rahm believes Jay Monahan should be allowed to retain his role on the PGA Tour

Jay Monahan is under a lot of fire over the LIV Golf merger, but Jon Rahm has been quick to point out that the commissioner has still done a lot of good for the sport. The merger has been controversial and many have called for Monahan to leave his post, but Rahm disagrees.

According to Golf Monthly, Rahm brought up the COVID-19 season in which commissioners of all sports had no idea how to proceed. Monahan, in the 2023 Masters winner's eyes, did well:

“He did an amazing job in COVID and kept a lot of people employed. We were the first major sport to come back. I know UFC was doing fights, but we were the major sport to come back. A lot of players were able to earn their cards and keep competing thanks to that."

He admonished those who want to move on from him now:

“I think we shouldn't forget that that quickly. Again, we should give him the chance to see this through. Then after everything is said and done, if players want to make a change, then that would be a better time, but right now I don't think it is.”

He believes that unity is key at this time. The merger could unify the sport, but it will only do so much if half of the game is still upset about it. Rahm stated that he will have an open mind on everything and hear everyone out. He's interested in learning about their perspectives on the whole thing.

He also said that he doesn't anticipate any official announcements on anything, but does anticipate getting on a better page with his compatriots in the Tour:

“I don't know if there's going to be any announcements from the PGA Tour management side or not, but I'll just go hoping I get to hear what other players have to say and see how different that is or same to what I'm thinking."

This meeting could prove to be a turning point, and perhaps people will listen to Jon Rahm when it comes to Jay Monahan's quality.

Jon Rahm enjoying quite the year

While there's been controversy off the course, it's been pretty much nothing but positivity for Jon Rahm on the course. As the FedEx Cup nears, the world number three golfer is happy with where he's at.

Jon Rahm is enjoying a very good season

He said (via Golf Monthly):

“Really proud of what I've done so far. I'm looking forward to keeping it going in the Playoffs. I feel like I've played this golf course well in the past. I've played fairly well in the Playoffs in the past. Hopefully I can keep doing what I've been doing and give myself a good chance.”

Rahm won the Masters and placed very well in several other events. He's risen and fallen on the OWGR and was at one point number one. The fact that he isn't anymore has more to do with the stellar play of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler than anything bad Rahm has done.